https://sputniknews.com/20221229/fashion-designer--activist-vivienne-westwood-dead-at-81-1105897108.html

Fashion Designer & Activist Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

Fashion Designer & Activist Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

British fashion icon Vivienne Westwood, who built a boutique clothing empire, has died at the age of 81. 29.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-29T21:23+0000

2022-12-29T21:23+0000

2022-12-29T21:54+0000

world

vivienne westwood

fashion

fashion industry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082569772_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_baa6a6a314ca51c28c30e4603b4fcced.jpg

Westwood's official Twitter account broke the news on Thursday, saying the fashionista had "died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London."Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler also said: "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart."Westwood was known for helping to bring punk and New Wave fashion to the British mainstream, through her business partnership with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren.Westwood was also extremely politically active, fighting for causes including nuclear disarmament, vegetarianism, and the release of persecuted whistleblowers and journalists such as Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange.Westwood (was born into a working-class family in Cheshire, UK, in April 1941. Although she briefly studied jewelry making and silversmithing at the University of Westminster in 1958, she gave up on the art world and studied to become a schoolteacher, although she still sold homemade jewelry on the side.She married Derek Westwood, a factory apprentice, in 1962, and gave birth to a son, Benjamin, the following year. However, that ended when she met McLaren a few years later. They also had another son, Joseph, in 1967.She married Andreas Kronthaler, a former student of hers, in 1992.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

vivienne westwood, fashion, fashion industry