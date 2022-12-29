International
Chinese Army Ready to Cooperate With Arab Countries on Global Security: Defense Ministry
Chinese Army Ready to Cooperate With Arab Countries on Global Security: Defense Ministry
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is ready to work with armies of the Arab countries and jointly promote global security initiatives
08:54 GMT 29.12.2022
