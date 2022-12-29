https://sputniknews.com/20221229/chinese-army-ready-to-cooperate-with-arab-countries-on-global-security-defense-ministry-1105877420.html

Chinese Army Ready to Cooperate With Arab Countries on Global Security: Defense Ministry

Chinese Army Ready to Cooperate With Arab Countries on Global Security: Defense Ministry

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is ready to work with armies of the Arab countries and jointly promote global security initiatives

"The armed forces of China and the Arab countries are important for maintaining peace and stability throughout the world. Relations between the armies of China and the Arab countries have developed rapidly and in a healthy way in recent years," Tan told a briefing. The spokesman noted that the countries’ military cooperation was fruitful in many areas, including high-level exchanges and various exchanges between the military. Tan added that the countries also carried out exercises and cooperation in the field of military equipment, technologies and training. The first-ever Sino-Arab Summit took place in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on December 10, with the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, as well as foreign ministers of Kuwait and Bahrain and other top politicians of the Arab world.

