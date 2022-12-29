https://sputniknews.com/20221229/buffalo-snowstorm-reveals-government-incompetence-airline-industry-in-shambles-1105864866.html
Buffalo Snowstorm Reveals Government Incompetence; Airline Industry in Shambles
Buffalo Snowstorm Reveals Government Incompetence; Airline Industry in Shambles
29.12.2022
Buffalo snowstorm reveals government incompetence; airline industry in shambles
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of topics, including the ongoing chaos caused by the Buffalo snowstorm and the U.S. airline industry's current issues related to labor.
Brad Blankenship - Political commentator and analyst Steve Gill - CEO of Gill Media Antonio Rafael - Political activist and community organizer Ed Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schafley Eagles In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Brad Blankenship to discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in China and the Western media's deliberate bias in their coverage of this story. In the second hour, the hosts spoke to Steve Gill about the massive snowstorm that hit the Buffalo area recently and how the local authorities have proven incompetent in dealing with the aftermath of the storm. They would also touch on the topic of the US airline industry and its ongoing labor shortage, despite a government bailout during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last hour, the hosts were joined by Antonio Rafael to discuss the temporary renewal of Title 42 and what this means going forward for asylum seekers on the border. Later in the hour, Ed Martin spoke to the hosts about the verdict of one of the Michigan governor kidnapping plotters and the case's questionable prosecution of crimes.
Buffalo Snowstorm Reveals Government Incompetence; Airline Industry in Shambles
04:51 GMT 29.12.2022 (Updated: 08:51 GMT 29.12.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of topics, including the ongoing chaos caused by the Buffalo snowstorm and the US airline industry's current issues related to labor.
Brad Blankenship - Political commentator and analyst
Steve Gill - CEO of Gill Media
Antonio Rafael - Political activist and community organizer
Ed Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schafley Eagles
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Brad Blankenship to discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in China and the Western media's deliberate bias in their coverage of this story.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke to Steve Gill about the massive snowstorm that hit the Buffalo area recently and how the local authorities have proven incompetent in dealing with the aftermath of the storm. They would also touch on the topic of the US airline industry and its ongoing labor shortage, despite a government bailout during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last hour, the hosts were joined by Antonio Rafael to discuss the temporary renewal of Title 42 and what this means going forward for asylum seekers on the border. Later in the hour, Ed Martin spoke to the hosts about the verdict of one of the Michigan governor kidnapping plotters and the case's questionable prosecution of crimes.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.