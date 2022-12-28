https://sputniknews.com/20221228/whoopi-goldberg-apologizes-for-holocaust-remarks-again-1105844916.html

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Holocaust Remarks... Again

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Holocaust Remarks... Again

Whoopi Goldberg again apologized for doubting racial nature of the Holocaust. She had to apologize for such remarks earlier.

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg again issued an apology for her latest remarks related to Jewish people and Nazis. During an interview with a British newspaper as part of the promotion of the film 'Till' in which she plays one of the main roles, the well-known TV host questioned the racial basis of Holocaust.The star claimed that the Holocaust did not happen for racial reasons and that there is no need to believe the Nazis when they say that the extermination of the Jews was racially motivated.After her words once again sparked a wave of public condemnation, Goldberg apologized and said that she was merely referring to her earlier statement, but in no way confirming it.Earlier this year, Goldberg found herself in trouble after claiming that Holocaust "is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man" on the daytime talk show 'The View'. Because of the ensuing public outcry, Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks and was forced to apologize.'Till' is a 2022 American biographical drama film directed by Chinonye Chukwu. It is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who sought justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett in 1955.

