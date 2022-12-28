https://sputniknews.com/20221228/whoopi-goldberg-apologizes-for-holocaust-remarks-again-1105844916.html
Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Holocaust Remarks... Again
Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Holocaust Remarks... Again
Whoopi Goldberg again apologized for doubting racial nature of the Holocaust. She had to apologize for such remarks earlier.
2022-12-28T11:40+0000
2022-12-28T11:40+0000
2022-12-28T11:40+0000
viral
whoopi goldberg
holocaust
anti-semitism
race
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105840143_0:120:1025:696_1920x0_80_0_0_5d1b7bf4f36851eb8ffb1ef1dbcf5056.jpg
On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg again issued an apology for her latest remarks related to Jewish people and Nazis. During an interview with a British newspaper as part of the promotion of the film 'Till' in which she plays one of the main roles, the well-known TV host questioned the racial basis of Holocaust.The star claimed that the Holocaust did not happen for racial reasons and that there is no need to believe the Nazis when they say that the extermination of the Jews was racially motivated.After her words once again sparked a wave of public condemnation, Goldberg apologized and said that she was merely referring to her earlier statement, but in no way confirming it.Earlier this year, Goldberg found herself in trouble after claiming that Holocaust "is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man" on the daytime talk show 'The View'. Because of the ensuing public outcry, Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks and was forced to apologize.'Till' is a 2022 American biographical drama film directed by Chinonye Chukwu. It is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who sought justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett in 1955.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105840143_0:24:1025:792_1920x0_80_0_0_b6eb6ae2253ba531ba8bca3a06dc8bf2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
whoopi goldberg apologizes, whoopi goldberg on jews, whoopi goldberg on holocaust, goldberg was suspended from the view, goldberg apologies, goldberg apologized
whoopi goldberg apologizes, whoopi goldberg on jews, whoopi goldberg on holocaust, goldberg was suspended from the view, goldberg apologies, goldberg apologized
Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Holocaust Remarks... Again
Whoopi Goldberg is one of the few famous artists to have won four major American prestigious awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Nevertheless, she has recently been dogged by scandal involving controversial statements about Jewish people and the Holocaust.
On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg again issued an apology for her latest remarks related to Jewish people and Nazis. During an interview with a British newspaper as part of the promotion of the film 'Till' in which she plays one of the main roles, the well-known TV host questioned the racial basis of Holocaust.
The star claimed that the Holocaust did not happen for racial reasons
and that there is no need to believe the Nazis when they say that the extermination of the Jews was racially motivated.
"It wasn’t originally [about race]. Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision."
After her words once again sparked a wave of public condemnation, Goldberg apologized and said that she was merely referring to her earlier statement
, but in no way confirming it.
"I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not."
Earlier this year, Goldberg found herself in trouble after claiming that Holocaust "is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man" on the daytime talk show 'The View'. Because of the ensuing public outcry, Goldberg was suspended
from the show for two weeks and was forced to apologize.
'Till' is a 2022 American biographical drama film directed by Chinonye Chukwu. It is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who sought justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett in 1955.