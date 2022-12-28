https://sputniknews.com/20221228/walter-scott-ancestor-brands-uk-universitys-racism-trigger-warning-for-ivanhoe-as-cowardly-1105856114.html
Walter Scott Ancestor Brands UK University's 'Racism' Trigger Warning For Ivanhoe as 'Cowardly'
The much-loved historical fiction novel Ivanhoe, penned by Scottish author Sir Walter Scott, has now been singled out as potentially “disturbing” by academics at a British university.
Descendants of Sir Walter Scott have branded as “cowardly” an attempt to drag the iconic Scottish author's novel Ivanhoe into a racism row
.
Matthew Maxwell-Scott, the novelist's great-great-great-great-grandson on his daughter’s side, has been saddened by the trigger warning that academics at the University of Warwick, in Coventry, UK, have slapped on the 1819 novel.
The epic tale has now been deemed potentially “disturbing” for its "treatment of racial minorities," with the ancestor denouncing this approach as catering to “political fashion”.
The English Department at the university warns students that, “Amongst the aspects readers might find disturbing, this text includes offensive depictions of people of colour and of persecuted ethnic minorities, as well as misogyny.”
'Playgrounds for the Modern Bully'
The novel, set in England and centering on the battles waged by its main character - Sir Wilfred of Ivanhoe - unfolds against the backdrop of a conflict between Anglo-Saxon and Norman nobles. It incorporates passages purportedly offering an "offensive" depiction of black slaves, and Arab Muslim captives, who are seen as "prejudiced against Jews."
Furthermore, there have been accusations of "misogyny,” as female characters like the Saxon lady Rowenna are ostensibly depicted as paltry "pawns" in a web of intrigues spun by the male characters.
Matthew Maxwell-Scott, who is trustee of his ancestor’s residence at Abbotsford, defended his legendary 19th century work.
“Attacking those who cannot defend themselves has always been a coward’s charter," Maxwell-Scott stated, adding:
“Today, social media and the growth of academia provide new playgrounds for the modern bully. Long-deceased artists are a particular target. Often exhibiting the hated traits of maleness, paleness and, to some eyes at least, staleness, it is open season.”
In response to criticism of the trigger warning, a university spokesman underscored that while they believed that "students should be exposed to challenging ideas, stories and themes," with the departments not requested to issue content guidance notices, some academics "choose to do so, making their own judgment and rationale."