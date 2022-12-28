International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221228/vucic-serbs-in-northern-kosovo-will-start-removing-barricades-on-thursday-morning-1105866139.html
Vucic: Serbs in Northern Kosovo Will Start Removing Barricades on Thursday Morning
Vucic: Serbs in Northern Kosovo Will Start Removing Barricades on Thursday Morning
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that Serbs in northern Kosovo will start removing barricades on Thursday morning. 28.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-28T23:11+0000
2022-12-28T23:06+0000
world
kosovo
serbia
aleksandar vucic
barricades
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100093785_305:0:1585:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ea79d1afcf4f3a22b352d7831f0a6e15.jpg
"It is a long process. It will take a while," Vucic said after meeting Serbs from northern Kosovo in the Serbian town of Raska, as quoted by Reuters. On December 10, Serbs in the north of Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of several Serb police officers by the Kosovar authorities over alleged war crimes and terrorism dating back to the 1998-1999 conflict. On December 11, Vucic held a national security council meeting and accused Kosovo of violating existing agreements after Kurti urged the NATO-led regional contingent to dismantle road barricades erected by Serbs in Kosovo, whose independence Serbia and dozens of other countries never recognized. Kurti warned that if the mission refused to step in, Kosovo's security forces would carry out the operation themselves. Serbs in the north of Kosovo mounted new barricades on key roads to and from Serbia earlier this week. Several days prior, Kosovar police said the Jarinje and Brnjak border checkpoints were closed due to barricades. On Wednesday, former policeman Dejan Pantic, whose arrest spurred another wave of protests by Kosovo's Serb minority, was released from custody and put under house arrest.
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/serbias-armed-forces-put-on-combat-alert-amid-kosovo-tensions-1105819281.html
kosovo
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100093785_465:0:1425:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f63c5b5596a6dce72eb9c77bc7920326.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kosovo, serbia, aleksandar vucic, barricades
kosovo, serbia, aleksandar vucic, barricades

Vucic: Serbs in Northern Kosovo Will Start Removing Barricades on Thursday Morning

23:11 GMT 28.12.2022
© Sputnik / Gavro DešićSigns at the Jarinje checkpoint on the administrative line between Central Serbia and Kosovo.
Signs at the Jarinje checkpoint on the administrative line between Central Serbia and Kosovo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2022
© Sputnik / Gavro Dešić
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that Serbs in northern Kosovo will start removing barricades on Thursday morning.
"It is a long process. It will take a while," Vucic said after meeting Serbs from northern Kosovo in the Serbian town of Raska, as quoted by Reuters.
On December 10, Serbs in the north of Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of several Serb police officers by the Kosovar authorities over alleged war crimes and terrorism dating back to the 1998-1999 conflict.
On December 11, Vucic held a national security council meeting and accused Kosovo of violating existing agreements after Kurti urged the NATO-led regional contingent to dismantle road barricades erected by Serbs in Kosovo, whose independence Serbia and dozens of other countries never recognized. Kurti warned that if the mission refused to step in, Kosovo's security forces would carry out the operation themselves.
Serbian servicemen. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
World
Serbia’s Armed Forces Put on Combat Alert Amid Kosovo Tensions
Yesterday, 10:55 GMT
Serbs in the north of Kosovo mounted new barricades on key roads to and from Serbia earlier this week. Several days prior, Kosovar police said the Jarinje and Brnjak border checkpoints were closed due to barricades.
On Wednesday, former policeman Dejan Pantic, whose arrest spurred another wave of protests by Kosovo's Serb minority, was released from custody and put under house arrest.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала