US Lays Out Red Carpet for Zelensky; Twitter Files Saga Continues

On Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of topics, ranging from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington... 28.12.2022, Sputnik International

US Lays Out Red Carpet for Zelensky; Twitter Files Saga Continues On Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of topics, ranging from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's visit to Washington D.C., to the latest Twitter Files that revealed a great deal of federal collusion with the social media giant.

Mark Sleboda - Political and military analystDr. Karin Kneissl - Former Austrian Foreign Minister; political and economic analystAngie Wong - Political commentator and analystTed Rall - Syndicated columnist and cartoonistIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington DC and the results of his meetings with his US counterpart Joe Biden and members of Congress.In the second hour, the hosts spoke to Dr. Karin Kneissl about the state of the European economy and its outlook for 2023, along with the potential of Great Britain rejoining the European Union in order to ease their volatile economic climate. Later in the hour, Angie Wong joined the hosts to discuss the rumors about ex-Vice President Michael Pence running for the US Presidency, along with the current state of the ex-President Donald Trump's legal case. In the last hour, Ted Rall spoke with the hosts about the latest revelations from the Twitter Files and how the federal government was censoring information and suppressing accounts on this social media platform.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

