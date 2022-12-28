https://sputniknews.com/20221228/us-government-agencies-are-in-charge-of-censorship-1105833878.html

US Government Agencies Are in Charge of Censorship

US Government Agencies Are in Charge of Censorship

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a reported 49 Americans dying from weather related conditions, and... 28.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-28T08:40+0000

2022-12-28T08:40+0000

2022-12-28T08:40+0000

the backstory

radio interview

the twitter files

wwii

biolab

brookings institution

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1b/1105833732_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0537c8faa82dd64c27082d99a453af94.png

US Government Agencies are in Charge of Censorship On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a reported 49 Americans dying from weather related conditions, and China easing COVID-19 restrictions.

FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Hitler Didn't Invite the Microphone, Right Wing Grifters, and Kanye West's Mental HealthTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Twitter Coup, The FBI Office of General Counsel, and Conspiracy Theories Coming True In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with filmmaker FilmLadd about the lie of Hitler being the microphone inventor, anti-Semitic myths, and right-wing grifters. FilmLadd discussed his video on Kanye West's Hitler claims and his encounters with Ali Alexander. FilmLadd commented on the way conservatives embraced Kanye West and how the right wing has used its supporters for financial gain.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about Roger Stone, intelligence agencies hired by big tech, and US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine. Tyler commented on the Twitter files expose' and how the FBI has become ungovernable by the US Congress. Tyler talked about the FBI office of the general counsel and how the FBI has become involved with social media companies. Tyler commented on the TWA 800 flight and the intelligence oversight committee in Congress.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio interview, the twitter files, wwii, biolab, brookings institution, аудио