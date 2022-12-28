https://sputniknews.com/20221228/ukraine-foreign-minister-proposes-peace-talks---without-russia-1105832535.html

Ukraine Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Talks - Without Russia

Ukraine Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Talks - Without Russia

UC Academic Workers Strike Ends With Victory, Juan Guaido Removed As Head of Venezuelan Opposition, Biggest Tech Stories of 2022 28.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-28T08:38+0000

2022-12-28T08:38+0000

2022-12-28T08:38+0000

by any means necessary

california

venezuela

artificial intelligence

surveillance

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1b/1105832864_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74a2eb3df3274cf5d2eeaabe390580a4.png

Ukraine Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Talks - Without Russia UC Academic Workers Strike Ends With Victory, Juan Guaido Removed As Head of Venezuelan Opposition, Biggest Tech Stories of 2022

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Todd Emmennegger, PhD candidate in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and teaching assistant at UCLA to discuss the end of the University of California workers strike, what worker protections are included in the contract between academic workers and the UC system, and how the union was instrumental in allowing workers to fight back against exploitation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ricardo Vaz, political analyst & editor at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss the removal of Juan Guaido as the leader of Venezuela’s opposition government and why that is happening now, the US Senate’s redundant passage of the Bolivar Act and why it mostly serves an electoral end in the US, and the control that the opposition has over Venezuela’s embassies and Venezuela’s stolen assets and why Guaido would not want to lose that.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the biggest tech stories of 2022, including the rise of labor organizing among tech workers in many sectors of the industry, the rise of artificial intelligence and how its emergence into areas like art present some concerning problems about how AI is trained, and how tech’s surveillance and cooperation with police became a major part of 2022’s biggest political moments.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss comments made by Ukraine’s foreign minister outlining the potential for peace and why those comments should be taken with a grain of salt, the obscene amounts of money being fed to the war machine through the recently signed war budget and another aid package to Ukraine, and why a commitment to anti-racism must include an analysis of class and imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

california

venezuela

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

california, venezuela, artificial intelligence, surveillance, ukraine, аудио