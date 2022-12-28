International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221228/south-korea-vows-to-step-up-defense-spending-over-next-5-years-1105853166.html
South Korea Vows to Step Up Defense Spending Over Next 5 Years
South Korea Vows to Step Up Defense Spending Over Next 5 Years
South Korea said Wednesday it wanted to increase military spending by 331.4 trillion won ($261 billion) over the next five years
2022-12-28T11:49+0000
2022-12-28T11:49+0000
military
south korea
defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106568/95/1065689591_0:132:4085:2429_1920x0_80_0_0_54821e699c65d405d47ca99f4663eaf0.jpg
"In order to establish a powerful military force… we have prioritized the allocation of resources needed to improve our defenses," the defense ministry said. The ministry published a midterm draft budget for 2023-2027 that includes plans to scale up spending from 54.6 trillion won to 57.1 trillion next year and 76 trillion in 2027. The budget is subject to parliamentary approval. South Korea will rely on a three-pronged defense system, which consists of the Kill Chain preemptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) strategies. The blueprint came out two days after North Korea sent drones over the border for the first time since 2017, triggering a show of force by South Korea. The South Korean military was criticized at home over its weak response, which saw an attack plane crash during takeoff.
https://sputniknews.com/20221226/north-korean-drones-infiltrate-south-korea-as-far-as-seoul--1105793563.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106568/95/1065689591_334:0:3749:2561_1920x0_80_0_0_ba49930ad1a855d6d0ef9fcce06d22dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
increase military spending, south korean army, military spending
increase military spending, south korean army, military spending

South Korea Vows to Step Up Defense Spending Over Next 5 Years

11:49 GMT 28.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUNG YEON-JE Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG). Archive photo
Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG). Archive photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUNG YEON-JE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea said Wednesday it wanted to increase military spending by 331.4 trillion won ($261 billion) over the next five years, ratcheting up expenditure by an annual average of 6.8%.
"In order to establish a powerful military force… we have prioritized the allocation of resources needed to improve our defenses," the defense ministry said.
The ministry published a midterm draft budget for 2023-2027 that includes plans to scale up spending from 54.6 trillion won to 57.1 trillion next year and 76 trillion in 2027. The budget is subject to parliamentary approval.
Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
World
Five North Korean Drones Cross Into South Korean Airspace, One Flies to Seoul, MoD Says
26 December, 09:11 GMT
South Korea will rely on a three-pronged defense system, which consists of the Kill Chain preemptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) strategies.
The blueprint came out two days after North Korea sent drones over the border for the first time since 2017, triggering a show of force by South Korea. The South Korean military was criticized at home over its weak response, which saw an attack plane crash during takeoff.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала