https://sputniknews.com/20221228/south-korea-vows-to-step-up-defense-spending-over-next-5-years-1105853166.html

South Korea Vows to Step Up Defense Spending Over Next 5 Years

South Korea Vows to Step Up Defense Spending Over Next 5 Years

South Korea said Wednesday it wanted to increase military spending by 331.4 trillion won ($261 billion) over the next five years

2022-12-28T11:49+0000

2022-12-28T11:49+0000

2022-12-28T11:49+0000

military

south korea

defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106568/95/1065689591_0:132:4085:2429_1920x0_80_0_0_54821e699c65d405d47ca99f4663eaf0.jpg

"In order to establish a powerful military force… we have prioritized the allocation of resources needed to improve our defenses," the defense ministry said. The ministry published a midterm draft budget for 2023-2027 that includes plans to scale up spending from 54.6 trillion won to 57.1 trillion next year and 76 trillion in 2027. The budget is subject to parliamentary approval. South Korea will rely on a three-pronged defense system, which consists of the Kill Chain preemptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) strategies. The blueprint came out two days after North Korea sent drones over the border for the first time since 2017, triggering a show of force by South Korea. The South Korean military was criticized at home over its weak response, which saw an attack plane crash during takeoff.

https://sputniknews.com/20221226/north-korean-drones-infiltrate-south-korea-as-far-as-seoul--1105793563.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

increase military spending, south korean army, military spending