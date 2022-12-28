https://sputniknews.com/20221228/russian-rahdit-hackers-unveil-data-on-over-70-ukrainians-involved-in-cyberoperations-1105841341.html

Russian RaHDit Hackers Unveil Data on Over 70 Ukrainians Involved in Cyberoperations

The Russian hacker group RaHDit on Wednesday published information on over 70 Ukrainian soldiers and officers responsible for cyberdefense and hacking operations

"We are moving on to the second stage. Have a look, it is the elite of Ukrainian cyberforces: staff hackers, participants of regular interdepartmental competitions CTF ('Capture the flag') among security structures 404," RaHDit wrote on Telegram. The Russian cybergroup published information on students and teachers of Ukraine's military universities, as well as officers of IT departments of different military bodies of the country. According to Russian hackers, the data that they unveiled belong to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, National Guard, training facilities for cyberdefense specialists and even the Ukrainian Security Service. Earlier in the week, RaHDit also published a list with thousands of Ukrainian hackers from two groups: IT Army of Ukraine and Save UA. In July, RaHDit hackers published information on thousands of officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its website NemeZida. The data contain information about 2,500 people, including Russian citizens collaborating with Ukraine’s military intelligence, which was handed over to the authorities.

