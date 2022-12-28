https://sputniknews.com/20221228/over-200-cars-crash-amid-fog-in-central-china-leaving-one-dead-reports-say-1105847668.html
Over 200 Cars Crash Amid Fog in Central China Leaving One Dead, Reports Say
Over 200 Cars Crash Amid Fog in Central China Leaving One Dead, Reports Say
More than 200 vehicles were involved in a huge pile-up on a bridge in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou in Chinese province of Henan because of heavy fog
2022-12-28T09:30+0000
2022-12-28T09:30+0000
2022-12-28T09:33+0000
world
china
car accident
vehicles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106759/27/1067592722_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_be99639f049b55323a58f59fd9787e08.jpg
The incident occurred on a two-way road bridge in the city of Zhengzhou at around 7:40 local time on Wednesday (23:40 on Tuesday GMT) because of extremely foggy conditions and low visibility. At least one person died, Chinese television said. The pile-up involved more than 200 vehicles, according to preliminary estimates from rescuers at the scene. 11 fire trucks and 66 rescuers arrived immediately, media reported.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106759/27/1067592722_409:0:3000:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_390ecf425bb81a08ef97744e108c2007.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
huge pile-up, because of heavy fog, car accident
huge pile-up, because of heavy fog, car accident
Over 200 Cars Crash Amid Fog in Central China Leaving One Dead, Reports Say
09:30 GMT 28.12.2022 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 28.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 200 vehicles were involved in a huge pile-up on a bridge in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou in the central Chinese province of Henan because of heavy fog, and at least one person died, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on a two-way road bridge in the city of Zhengzhou at around 7:40 local time on Wednesday (23:40 on Tuesday GMT) because of extremely foggy conditions and low visibility. At least one person died, Chinese television said.
The pile-up involved more than 200 vehicles
, according to preliminary estimates from rescuers at the scene. 11 fire trucks and 66 rescuers arrived immediately, media reported.