https://sputniknews.com/20221228/over-200-cars-crash-amid-fog-in-central-china-leaving-one-dead-reports-say-1105847668.html

Over 200 Cars Crash Amid Fog in Central China Leaving One Dead, Reports Say

Over 200 Cars Crash Amid Fog in Central China Leaving One Dead, Reports Say

More than 200 vehicles were involved in a huge pile-up on a bridge in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou in Chinese province of Henan because of heavy fog

2022-12-28T09:30+0000

2022-12-28T09:30+0000

2022-12-28T09:33+0000

world

china

car accident

vehicles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106759/27/1067592722_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_be99639f049b55323a58f59fd9787e08.jpg

The incident occurred on a two-way road bridge in the city of Zhengzhou at around 7:40 local time on Wednesday (23:40 on Tuesday GMT) because of extremely foggy conditions and low visibility. At least one person died, Chinese television said. The pile-up involved more than 200 vehicles, according to preliminary estimates from rescuers at the scene. 11 fire trucks and 66 rescuers arrived immediately, media reported.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

huge pile-up, because of heavy fog, car accident