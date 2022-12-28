https://sputniknews.com/20221228/microsoft-allows-russians-to-download-windows-os-after-suspension-reports-say-1105836724.html

Microsoft Allows Russians to Download Windows OS After Suspension, Reports Say

Microsoft Allows Russians to Download Windows OS After Suspension, Reports Say

Microsoft has allowed Russian citizens to download and install its Windows operating system and updates after the suspension in September

2022-12-28T04:27+0000

2022-12-28T04:27+0000

2022-12-28T04:27+0000

russia

russia

microsoft

windows

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/84/1078308472_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58b9960977b3086c3d1f07336cf568df.jpg

In September, Microsoft restricted Russian users from updating their computers to the latest version of the Windows 11 operating system. Then, users trying to download the latest version of Windows on the company's website saw a blank window open, and the website section on the installation of the updated version of the operating system was unavailable. According to the report, Microsoft has again allowed Russians to download the latest updates. The software page on the company's official website loads again without a VPN. Users can now install the latest version of the Windows 11 operating system — 22H2 — as well as Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7, the reports said. On March 4, Microsoft announced the suspension of operations in Russia, including new sales of Microsoft products and services, against the background of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Nevertheless, the company said that it would continue to fulfill existing obligations to customers in Russia.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian citizens, windows operating system, download and install