LIVE UPDATES: Russia to Ignore Kiev’s Calls to Exclude Moscow From UN

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services.
Following series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.
Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
