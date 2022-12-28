International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk
News
LIVE UPDATES: Russia to Ignore Kiev’s Calls to Exclude Moscow From UN

06:33 GMT 28.12.2022
Being updated
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian troops. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services.
Following series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.
Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:11 GMT 28.12.2022
Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine
06:33 GMT 28.12.2022
Russia to Ignore Kiev’s Calls to Exclude Moscow From UN
There is no need in responding to Kiev’s calls to exclude Russia from the United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

“Do nothing. This is the case when the dogs bark, but the caravan goes on. Do nothing,” Zakharova said, answering the question of how Russia should react to such statements.

Zakharova also recalled that Ukraine faced different personalities in its history.

“They completely ruined the country, brought it to the brink of disaster. We just need to take it into consideration, build our policy accordingly," Zakharova added.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called for Russia to be excluded from the UN, despite the fact that it is impossible under the Charter of the organization, in which Russia has the right of veto in the Security Council, the main organization’s body.
