https://sputniknews.com/20221228/joint-russia-china-naval-interaction-2022-drills-completed-mod-1105839966.html

Joint Russia-China Naval Interaction 2022 Drills Completed: MoD

Joint Russia-China Naval Interaction 2022 Drills Completed: MoD

The joint Russia-China exercises dubbed "Naval Interaction-2022" ended in the East China Sea

2022-12-28T05:42+0000

2022-12-28T05:42+0000

2022-12-28T05:42+0000

military

russia

china

naval drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/73/1078267356_0:120:3073:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_8f3c2a5eadb31ee33e556ba28a42a0bf.jpg

"Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China completed practicing tasks as part of the bilateral naval exercise 'Naval Interaction-2022', which took place in the waters of the East China Sea," the ministry said. Earlier, the ministry said that the main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen Russian-Chinese naval cooperation, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. Last week, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said that neither Russia nor China are planning to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, but the joint drills were simply a natural reaction to the actions of the US.The drills were held in on December 21-27.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china exercises, naval interaction