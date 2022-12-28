International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221228/joint-russia-china-naval-interaction-2022-drills-completed-mod-1105839966.html
Joint Russia-China Naval Interaction 2022 Drills Completed: MoD
Joint Russia-China Naval Interaction 2022 Drills Completed: MoD
The joint Russia-China exercises dubbed "Naval Interaction-2022" ended in the East China Sea
2022-12-28T05:42+0000
2022-12-28T05:42+0000
military
russia
china
naval drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/73/1078267356_0:120:3073:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_8f3c2a5eadb31ee33e556ba28a42a0bf.jpg
"Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China completed practicing tasks as part of the bilateral naval exercise 'Naval Interaction-2022', which took place in the waters of the East China Sea," the ministry said. Earlier, the ministry said that the main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen Russian-Chinese naval cooperation, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. Last week, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said that neither Russia nor China are planning to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, but the joint drills were simply a natural reaction to the actions of the US.The drills were held in on December 21-27.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/73/1078267356_39:0:2770:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_400d3dca9adc4f2c90557f8a4f3b31aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china exercises, naval interaction
russia-china exercises, naval interaction

Joint Russia-China Naval Interaction 2022 Drills Completed: MoD

05:42 GMT 28.12.2022
© AP Photo / Zha ChunmingIn this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.
In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2022
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The joint Russia-China exercises dubbed "Naval Interaction-2022" ended in the East China Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China completed practicing tasks as part of the bilateral naval exercise 'Naval Interaction-2022', which took place in the waters of the East China Sea," the ministry said.
Earlier, the ministry said that the main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen Russian-Chinese naval cooperation, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.
Last week, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said that neither Russia nor China are planning to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, but the joint drills were simply a natural reaction to the actions of the US.
The drills were held in on December 21-27.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала