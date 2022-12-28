https://sputniknews.com/20221228/joint-russia-china-naval-interaction-2022-drills-completed-mod-1105839966.html
Joint Russia-China Naval Interaction 2022 Drills Completed: MoD
The joint Russia-China exercises dubbed "Naval Interaction-2022" ended in the East China Sea
"Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China completed practicing tasks as part of the bilateral naval exercise 'Naval Interaction-2022', which took place in the waters of the East China Sea," the ministry said. Earlier, the ministry said that the main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen Russian-Chinese naval cooperation, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. Last week, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said that neither Russia nor China are planning to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, but the joint drills were simply a natural reaction to the actions of the US.The drills were held in on December 21-27.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The joint Russia-China exercises dubbed "Naval Interaction-2022" ended in the East China Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China completed practicing tasks as part of the bilateral naval exercise 'Naval Interaction-2022', which took place in the waters of the East China Sea," the ministry said.
Earlier, the ministry said that the main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen Russian-Chinese naval cooperation, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.
Last week, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said that neither Russia nor China are planning to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, but the joint drills were simply a natural reaction to the actions of the US.
The drills were held
in on December 21-27.