https://sputniknews.com/20221228/iran-welcomes-starlink-internet-but-providers-must-accept-countrys-laws-minister-1105852181.html
Iran Welcomes Starlink Internet, But Providers Must Accept Country's Laws: Minister
Iran Welcomes Starlink Internet, But Providers Must Accept Country's Laws: Minister
Iran welcomes satellite internet technologies, including Starlink, but providers must accept the country's regulations
2022-12-28T11:37+0000
2022-12-28T11:37+0000
2022-12-28T11:37+0000
world
iran
starlink
internet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_0:2:1072:605_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc8d8c94c63d4baa8e42d1e7ead9803.png
"We welcome satellite internet, including Starlink, but they must accept the rules," Zarepour told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session, as quoted in a ministry press release. There are about 3,000 Iranian villages not linked to the internet, and they will benefit from Starlink's arrival, the minister said. On Monday, Elon Musk, the chief of Starlink's producer company, SpaceX, said the number of Starlink satellite internet terminals in Iran was approaching the 100 landmark. According to media reports in October, the White House and Musk allegedly negotiated the supply of internet service to Iran as a way of supporting mass protests in the country. Public demonstrations began across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, allegedly at the hands of the country's so-called Morality Police for improperly wearing of a hijab. The Iranian authorities claim Amini died of a heart attack. The Iranian authorities believe the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/musk-says-number-of-starlink-devices-in-iran-approaching-100-1105806185.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_132:0:941:607_1920x0_80_0_0_0f4aa540a65fe6136ea0048267bd74e4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
internet technologies, starlink in iran, satellite internet
internet technologies, starlink in iran, satellite internet
Iran Welcomes Starlink Internet, But Providers Must Accept Country's Laws: Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran welcomes satellite internet technologies, including Starlink, but providers must accept the country's regulations, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour said on Wednesday.
"We welcome satellite internet, including Starlink, but they must accept the rules," Zarepour told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session, as quoted in a ministry press release.
There are about 3,000 Iranian villages not linked to the internet, and they will benefit from Starlink's arrival, the minister said.
On Monday, Elon Musk, the chief of Starlink's producer company, SpaceX
, said the number of Starlink satellite internet terminals in Iran was approaching the 100 landmark.
According to media reports in October, the White House and Musk allegedly negotiated the supply of internet service to Iran as a way of supporting mass protests in the country.
Public demonstrations began across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, allegedly at the hands of the country's so-called Morality Police for improperly wearing of a hijab. The Iranian authorities claim Amini died of a heart attack.
The Iranian authorities believe the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.