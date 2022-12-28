https://sputniknews.com/20221228/family-reunion-all-seven-non-earth-planets-to-appear-in-night-sky-together-wednesday-night-1105865928.html

Family Reunion: All Seven Non-Earth Planets to Appear in Night Sky Together Wednesday Night

Family Reunion: All Seven Non-Earth Planets to Appear in Night Sky Together Wednesday Night

After decades of referring to nine planets in the solar system, the discovery of more Kuiper Belt Objects beyond Pluto set off a bitter debate in the 2000s... 28.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-28T22:05+0000

2022-12-28T22:05+0000

2022-12-28T22:00+0000

science & tech

planets

solar system

astronomy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105904/92/1059049286_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_eaad3b81c429aa366c0ce659adf654b7.jpg

The gang’s all here! All seven of the Earth’s sibling planets are set to make a rare appearance together in the night sky on Wednesday.Just after sunset on the night of December 28, from west to east, Earthlings will be able to see Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus, and Mars, as well as the minor planets Pluto and Vesta, and of course the moon, acting as a sort of stand-in for Earth in the cosmic family portrait.Some will be very bright, such as Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars, while the rest will require binoculars or a telescope to be seen.Such an arrangement of planets hasn’t happened since June, which was a particularly rare close alignment that hadn’t occurred for 18 years. However, such group photos are typically possible every few years.The astronomical event calls to memory the famous "Family Portrait" photos snapped by the Voyager 1 probe as it left the solar system in 1990. Each planet, including Earth, appears as nothing more than a dot of light, and the sun as little more than a bright star, causing NASA astrophysicist Carl Sagan to muse about the pettiness of political disputes over the "Pale Blue Dot" of Earth.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

planets, solar system, astronomy