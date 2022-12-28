https://sputniknews.com/20221228/china-to-lift-covid-19-testing-requirement-for-travelers-from-january-8-customs-service-1105852885.html

China to Lift COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Travelers From January 8: Customs Service

China will lift the COVID-19 testing requirement for people entering the country from January 8, 2023.

It will not be necessary to undergo PCR testing after entering the country, however, those who arrive will be required to present the results of a PCR test 48 hours prior to their trip. In addition, starting from January 8, China will stop testing frozen and non-cold chain food for COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the epidemic situation in the country is generally predictable and under control. Beijing was the first city to pass the peak of the pandemic, production and life there are gradually returning to normal. Moreover, China's treatment, pathogen detection, and vaccination capabilities continue to improve, he added. On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China would continue to optimize the issuance of visas to foreigners who are going to China for work, study or reunification with their family. The ministry has given no information regarding measures for foreign tourists, only noting that the government would steadily restore foreign tourism for Chinese citizens.

