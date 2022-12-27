https://sputniknews.com/20221227/uks-bp-slammed-for-plans-to-invest-more-in-fossil-fuel-energy-than-renewables-reports-say-1105814537.html

UK's BP Slammed for Plans to Invest More in Fossil Fuel Energy Than Renewables, Reports Say

UK energy major BP has been widely criticized for its plans to invest twice as much money in oil and gas projects that in green energy over the next few years

According to the newspaper, BP is going to allocate $7.5 billion in 2023-2025 to investment in gas and oil projects, while earmarking around $3-5 billion for renewable energy. Co-leader of the UK Green party Adrian Ramsay noted that BP's move was another example showing corporations were not willing to "change their actions in line with what the science demands." BP is a UK company established in 1909. It is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world.

