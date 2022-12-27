https://sputniknews.com/20221227/study-says-chukotka-and-alaska-were-connected-only-35700-years-ago-1105812562.html

Study Says Chukotka and Alaska Were Connected Only 35,700 Years Ago

Scientists studied the Bering Land Bridge formation by analyzing seabottom isotopes. It turns out the Bering Land Bridge appeared later than previously thought.

A study discovered that the Bering Strait, which connected Chukotka and Alaska during the Last Glacial Maximum (26,500 to 19,000 years ago), emerged unexpectedly late, about 35,700 years ago. This suggests that the "bridge" between the Eurasia and North America lasted 10,000 years less than previously thought.Scientists performed isotopic analysis of marine soil samples collected from three different regions of the Arctic Ocean adjacent to Alaska and Chukotka. Modern soil layers at the bottom of the regions bordering the Bering Strait contain a large number of organic particles that sank to the bottom of the Arctic Ocean together with the waters of the Pacific Ocean that passed through the strait. During the analysis, scientists were able to determine when Pacific water flowed into the Arctic.After analyzing the data, scientists realized that the migration of people and animals in Eurasia at that time to North America took place 10,000 years later than previously thought.

