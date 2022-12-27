https://sputniknews.com/20221227/self-esteem-in-your-teens-defines-how-woke-you-become--study-1105808451.html
Self-Esteem in Your Teens Defines How 'Woke' You Become — Study
Self-Esteem in Your Teens Defines How 'Woke' You Become — Study
Young people with low self-esteem tend to become more negative toward equality, immigrants and "wokeness" as adults, a multi-decade Norwegian study has found.
Young people with low self-esteem tend to become more negative toward equality, immigrants and “wokeness” as adults, a multi-decade Norwegian study has found.By contrast, teenagers who had good self-esteem and felt good about themselves tended to be more inclusive as adults.In the unique study, over 2,200 Norwegians have been followed from the time they were 15 in the 90s until they turned 43 in 2020.During the 28 years the people were followed, their confidence in themselves was measured five times. The last time they were also asked about attitudes to the feminist MeToo movement, immigration and other contemporary issues. Tellingly, the researchers found the same connection between self-esteem and attitudes in men and women alike.According to Fluit, those struggling with self-esteem will unconsciously do several things to compensate for it, feel better about themselves, such as “looking down on others in order to increase their social status.” “One might think, ‘I'm not the best, but at least I'm better than the immigrants. Or I do it better than women,’ she explained.Professor of the University of Oslo Tilmann von Soest, one of the researchers behind the study, mused that the contemporary society is marked by tendencies toward greater polarization, drawing the Trump phenomenon in the US and Brexit in the UK as examples of such great divides.“In other countries too, we see more and more people with attitudes that are extreme. It is thus important to look at what experiences and feelings people have, and how they relate to this type of attitude,” he concluded about the importance of such research.According to Von Soest, politicians must create “more inclusive” schools, working environments and leisure arenas on community level in order to help people feel better about themselves, which would ultimately reflect in their beliefs and attitudes.Meanwhile, in Norway itself attitudes toward immigration have become more positive over the past decades as the country increasingly resorts to immigration to solve its demographic and labor woes. In a major 2021 study, eight out of ten respondents argued that most immigrants make an important contribution to Norwegian working life and enrich the country’s culture life. Oil-rich Norway is also known for having a welfare state with a wide “safety net” and is often hailed as a poster child for gender equality and feminism.
