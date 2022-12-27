https://sputniknews.com/20221227/russian-football-union-postpones-vote-on-leaving-uefa-joining-afc-1105815750.html

Russian Football Union Postpones Vote on Leaving UEFA, Joining AFC

Russian Football Union Postpones Vote on Leaving UEFA, Joining AFC

The Russian Football Union said that it has postponed the vote of its executive committee on withdrawing from the UEFA and joining the AFC.

2022-12-27T10:00+0000

2022-12-27T10:00+0000

2022-12-27T10:00+0000

russia

russia

uefa

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056102_0:49:960:589_1920x0_80_0_0_6033eaf34b1333ac0c8dd2e94d295cf3.jpg

According to the RFU, the decision has been taken due to necessity to hold additional consultations on possible membership in the AFC. The vote is expected to take place until December 31, 2022. Initially, the RFU executive committee planned to consider the matter on December 27, with RFU President Aleksandr Dyukov saying that he would not be against joining the AFC, though all the necessary documents have to be submitted until December 31 for Russia to be able to participate in the next World Cup in 2026. Moscow started considering joining the AFC after FIFA and the European Football Federation suspended Russian national football teams and clubs from participating in international tournaments in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine earlier in the year. However, a Match TV source at FIFA said last week that the body would not be against Russian participation in the qualifications for 2026 World Cup if it joins the AFC.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian football union, withdrawing from the uefa, joining the afc