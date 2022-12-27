International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, amid Kiev's attacks against the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk
2022-12-27T04:46+0000
2022-12-27T04:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donbass
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105023/28/1050232899_0:118:2256:1387_1920x0_80_0_0_80d00e1346d8d648ca173c0c35bce766.jpg
ukraine
russia
donbass
Donetsk after shelling

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic

04:46 GMT 27.12.2022
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after Kiev had launched attacks against the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In response, western countries have increased arms supplies to Ukraine, despite warnings from Moscow that it will only prolong the conflict.
Since 10 October, Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault against the Crimean Bridge.
After strikes on 15 November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that nearly half the country's power grid was put out of action. In December, President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was now impossible to restore the Ukrainian power grid in its entirety.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:09 GMT 27.12.2022
Lavrov: US, NATO Want to Defeat Russia 'on Battlefield' to Destroy Our Country
04:46 GMT 27.12.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic - DPR
