LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after Kiev had launched attacks against the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In response, western countries have increased arms supplies to Ukraine, despite warnings from Moscow that it will only prolong the conflict.
Since 10 October, Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault against the Crimean Bridge.
After strikes on 15 November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that nearly half the country's power grid was put out of action. In December, President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was now impossible to restore the Ukrainian power grid in its entirety.
05:09 GMT 27.12.2022
Lavrov: US, NATO Want to Defeat Russia 'on Battlefield' to Destroy Our Country