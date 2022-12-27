'Epic Thread!' Elon Musk Responds With Open Mouth Emoji to Dmitry Medvedev's 2023 'Predictions'
© AFP 2022 / JIM WATSONElon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas, on February 10, 2022.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev posted on social media several "predictions" about 2023, with his "futuristic hypotheses" suggesting that "civil war will break out in the US," and Elon Musk would "win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP."
"Epic thread!" was the succinct response from Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to some "futuristic" predictions for 2023 by Russia's Dmitry Medvedev.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot of Elon Musk responding to a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman's hypothese regarding the upcoming year, originally posted on his telegram channel and then his Twitter account, also merited an open mouth emoji from the world's wealthiest person. Adding a link to Medvedev's thread, the tech billionaire also tweeted to "remind" him of this "in one year."
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Elon Musk Twitter account.
The Russian official's forecast, which he stated was in line with the general trend of making predictions on New Year’s Eve, was his "humble contribution" to an overview of what can happen in 2023.
Further in his "futuristic" thread, Dmitry Medvedev suggested the UK, after all of its Brexit woes, might "rejoin the EU, after which the bloc would collapse, and the euro would "drop out of use as the former EU currency."
Weighing in on the developments around the Ukraine conflagration, Medvedev tweeted his "prediction" that Poland and Hungary would seize western regions from the Kiev regime, while, elsewhere, the "Fourth Reich will be created."
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
The imaginative "forecast" by Medvedev also painted a future where war would break out between France and the Fourth Reich, resulting in a divided Europe, with Northern Ireland also splitting from the UK to "join the Republic of Ireland."
As for the US, civil war would ostensibly break out there, with California and Texas becoming independent states.
"Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP," tweeted Dmitry Medvedev in his sardonic forecast.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
To wrap up his "humble contribution" to the 2023 predictions, Dmitry Medvedev offered some bold brushstrokes painting a future where the largest stock markets and financial activity would flee from the US and Europe and move to Asia.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
"Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman wrapped up his Twitter thread.