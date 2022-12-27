International
'Epic Thread!' Elon Musk Responds With Open Mouth Emoji to Dmitry Medvedev's 2023 'Predictions'
'Epic Thread!' Elon Musk Responds With Open Mouth Emoji to Dmitry Medvedev's 2023 'Predictions'
Elon Musk responds with open mouth emoji and words, 'epic thread' to Dmitry Medvedev's 2023 'futuristic predictions'.
2022-12-27T06:40+0000
2022-12-27T06:40+0000
"Epic thread!" was the succinct response from Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to some "futuristic" predictions for 2023 by Russia's Dmitry Medvedev.The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman's hypothese regarding the upcoming year, originally posted on his telegram channel and then his Twitter account, also merited an open mouth emoji from the world's wealthiest person. Adding a link to Medvedev's thread, the tech billionaire also tweeted to "remind" him of this "in one year."The Russian official's forecast, which he stated was in line with the general trend of making predictions on New Year’s Eve, was his "humble contribution" to an overview of what can happen in 2023.Thus, Medvedev suggested that the oil price would soar to $150 a barrel, while gas price might "top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters."Further in his "futuristic" thread, Dmitry Medvedev suggested the UK, after all of its Brexit woes, might "rejoin the EU, after which the bloc would collapse, and the euro would "drop out of use as the former EU currency."Weighing in on the developments around the Ukraine conflagration, Medvedev tweeted his "prediction" that Poland and Hungary would seize western regions from the Kiev regime, while, elsewhere, the "Fourth Reich will be created." The imaginative "forecast" by Medvedev also painted a future where war would break out between France and the Fourth Reich, resulting in a divided Europe, with Northern Ireland also splitting from the UK to "join the Republic of Ireland."As for the US, civil war would ostensibly break out there, with California and Texas becoming independent states. To wrap up his "humble contribution" to the 2023 predictions, Dmitry Medvedev offered some bold brushstrokes painting a future where the largest stock markets and financial activity would flee from the US and Europe and move to Asia."Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman wrapped up his Twitter thread.
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas, on February 10, 2022.
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas, on February 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / JIM WATSON
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev posted on social media several "predictions" about 2023, with his "futuristic hypotheses" suggesting that "civil war will break out in the US," and Elon Musk would "win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP."
"Epic thread!" was the succinct response from Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to some "futuristic" predictions for 2023 by Russia's Dmitry Medvedev.
Twitter screenshot of Elon Musk responding to a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
Twitter screenshot of Elon Musk responding to a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
Twitter screenshot of Elon Musk responding to a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
© Photo : Twitter
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman's hypothese regarding the upcoming year, originally posted on his telegram channel and then his Twitter account, also merited an open mouth emoji from the world's wealthiest person. Adding a link to Medvedev's thread, the tech billionaire also tweeted to "remind" him of this "in one year."
Screenshot of Elon Musk Twitter account.
Screenshot of Elon Musk Twitter account. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
Screenshot of Elon Musk Twitter account.
© Photo : Twitter
The Russian official's forecast, which he stated was in line with the general trend of making predictions on New Year’s Eve, was his "humble contribution" to an overview of what can happen in 2023.
Thus, Medvedev suggested that the oil price would soar to $150 a barrel, while gas price might "top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters."
An oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2022
Further in his "futuristic" thread, Dmitry Medvedev suggested the UK, after all of its Brexit woes, might "rejoin the EU, after which the bloc would collapse, and the euro would "drop out of use as the former EU currency."
Weighing in on the developments around the Ukraine conflagration, Medvedev tweeted his "prediction" that Poland and Hungary would seize western regions from the Kiev regime, while, elsewhere, the "Fourth Reich will be created."
Twitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
Twitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
Twitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
© Photo : Twitter
The imaginative "forecast" by Medvedev also painted a future where war would break out between France and the Fourth Reich, resulting in a divided Europe, with Northern Ireland also splitting from the UK to "join the Republic of Ireland."
As for the US, civil war would ostensibly break out there, with California and Texas becoming independent states.
"Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP," tweeted Dmitry Medvedev in his sardonic forecast.
Twitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
Twitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
Twitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
© Photo : Twitter
To wrap up his "humble contribution" to the 2023 predictions, Dmitry Medvedev offered some bold brushstrokes painting a future where the largest stock markets and financial activity would flee from the US and Europe and move to Asia.
Twitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
Twitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
Twitter screenshot of a post by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.
© Photo : Twitter
"Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman wrapped up his Twitter thread.
The detonation of a 23-kiloton nuclear bomb XX-34 BADGER as part of the Operation Upshot-Knothole nuclear testing programme at the Nevada Test Site in April 1953. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2022
