'Epic Thread!' Elon Musk Responds With Open Mouth Emoji to Dmitry Medvedev's 2023 'Predictions'

"Epic thread!" was the succinct response from Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to some "futuristic" predictions for 2023 by Russia's Dmitry Medvedev.The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman's hypothese regarding the upcoming year, originally posted on his telegram channel and then his Twitter account, also merited an open mouth emoji from the world's wealthiest person. Adding a link to Medvedev's thread, the tech billionaire also tweeted to "remind" him of this "in one year."The Russian official's forecast, which he stated was in line with the general trend of making predictions on New Year’s Eve, was his "humble contribution" to an overview of what can happen in 2023.Thus, Medvedev suggested that the oil price would soar to $150 a barrel, while gas price might "top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters."Further in his "futuristic" thread, Dmitry Medvedev suggested the UK, after all of its Brexit woes, might "rejoin the EU, after which the bloc would collapse, and the euro would "drop out of use as the former EU currency."Weighing in on the developments around the Ukraine conflagration, Medvedev tweeted his "prediction" that Poland and Hungary would seize western regions from the Kiev regime, while, elsewhere, the "Fourth Reich will be created." The imaginative "forecast" by Medvedev also painted a future where war would break out between France and the Fourth Reich, resulting in a divided Europe, with Northern Ireland also splitting from the UK to "join the Republic of Ireland."As for the US, civil war would ostensibly break out there, with California and Texas becoming independent states. To wrap up his "humble contribution" to the 2023 predictions, Dmitry Medvedev offered some bold brushstrokes painting a future where the largest stock markets and financial activity would flee from the US and Europe and move to Asia."Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman wrapped up his Twitter thread.

