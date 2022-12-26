https://sputniknews.com/20221226/woman-who-stabbed-date-during-sex-to-avenge-soleimani-pleads-not-guilty--1105791216.html

Woman Who Stabbed Date During Sex 'to Avenge Soleimani' Pleads Not Guilty

Woman stabbed her one-night-stand partner in the US in order to avenge the death of Iranian general Soleimani. She pleads not guilty.

Nika Nikoubin pleaded not guilty to stabbing her hookup date during sex, media report.She posted $60,000 bail and was allowed to remain in house arrest. The trial is scheduled for July 31. On March 5, 2022, Nikoubin had sex in a Las Vegas hotel with a man she'd met on a dating website. She blindfolded her date during the intercourse and stabbed him with a knife in the neck multiple times. He was taken to hospital and ultimately survived.Police found Nikoubin naked in a utility area on the 14th floor. At the time, she admitted to the act.Nikoubin, who was born in Iran, admitted that she had planned to hurt him from the very beginning. She explained that it was an act of revenge for the killing of head of Iranian Quds force General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike in 2020.Nikoubin reportedly suffers from generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder and paranoid personality disorder. However, a judge ruled that she can stand the trial.General Qasem Soleimani served as head of the elite Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The drone strike was ordered by then-US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Soleimani posed an "imminent threat" and was plotting to attack the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. Several days after the general's death, Iran launched a military operation, “Martyr Soleimani,” firing 12 ballistic rockets on US targets in Iraq that injured over 110 American servicemen.

