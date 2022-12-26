Woman Who Stabbed Date During Sex 'to Avenge Soleimani' Pleads Not Guilty
© AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
The woman told police that she had stabbed her date in order to avenge the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in 2020. She believed that American blood should be spilled in retaliation.
Nika Nikoubin pleaded not guilty to stabbing her hookup date during sex, media report.
She posted $60,000 bail and was allowed to remain in house arrest. The trial is scheduled for July 31.
On March 5, 2022, Nikoubin had sex in a Las Vegas hotel with a man she'd met on a dating website. She blindfolded her date during the intercourse and stabbed him with a knife in the neck multiple times. He was taken to hospital and ultimately survived.
Police found Nikoubin naked in a utility area on the 14th floor. At the time, she admitted to the act.
“We were drinking a little bit and then — I guess we started to get into it and then I stabbed him,” she said casually.
Nikoubin, who was born in Iran, admitted that she had planned to hurt him from the very beginning. She explained that it was an act of revenge for the killing of head of Iranian Quds force General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike in 2020.
“…the U.S. killed Soleimani. Lots of blood spilled. So, I feel like, it's fair that American blood be spilled.”
Nikoubin reportedly suffers from generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder and paranoid personality disorder. However, a judge ruled that she can stand the trial.
General Qasem Soleimani served as head of the elite Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The drone strike was ordered by then-US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Soleimani posed an "imminent threat" and was plotting to attack the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. Several days after the general's death, Iran launched a military operation, “Martyr Soleimani,” firing 12 ballistic rockets on US targets in Iraq that injured over 110 American servicemen.