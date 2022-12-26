https://sputniknews.com/20221226/tashkent-ready-to-intensify-political-dialogue-with-moscow-according-to-uzbek-foreign-ministry-1105805137.html
Tashkent Ready to Intensify Political Dialogue With Moscow According to Uzbek Foreign Ministry
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan is ready to intensify constructive political dialogue with Russia, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhrom Aloev held inter-ministerial consultations via videoconference. "The sides expressed their willingness to further intensify constructive political dialogue. The schedule of events between the parliaments, governments and economic structures of Uzbekistan and Russia was considered," the ministry said in a statement. The parties discussed a wide range of issues of Uzbek-Russian relations of strategic partnership, the progress of implementation of agreements reached following the meetings of the leaders, and outlined plans for 2023, according to the ministry. They also reached an agreement to continue cooperation within the framework of international institutions, the ministry added. Particular attention at the consultations was paid to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
