International
https://sputniknews.com/20221226/tashkent-ready-to-intensify-political-dialogue-with-moscow-according-to-uzbek-foreign-ministry-1105805137.html
Tashkent Ready to Intensify Political Dialogue With Moscow According to Uzbek Foreign Ministry
Tashkent Ready to Intensify Political Dialogue With Moscow According to Uzbek Foreign Ministry
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan is ready to intensify constructive political dialogue with Russia, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Monday. 26.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-26T23:01+0000
2022-12-26T23:01+0000
uzbekistan
russian foreign ministry
russian foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096906865_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_e1862f7369c31175c54d1f6197e62189.jpg
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhrom Aloev held inter-ministerial consultations via videoconference. "The sides expressed their willingness to further intensify constructive political dialogue. The schedule of events between the parliaments, governments and economic structures of Uzbekistan and Russia was considered," the ministry said in a statement. The parties discussed a wide range of issues of Uzbek-Russian relations of strategic partnership, the progress of implementation of agreements reached following the meetings of the leaders, and outlined plans for 2023, according to the ministry. They also reached an agreement to continue cooperation within the framework of international institutions, the ministry added. Particular attention at the consultations was paid to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
uzbekistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096906865_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3f79eaae656945de206b5fcae917461f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uzbekistan, russian foreign ministry, russian foreign ministry
uzbekistan, russian foreign ministry, russian foreign ministry

Tashkent Ready to Intensify Political Dialogue With Moscow According to Uzbek Foreign Ministry

23:01 GMT 26.12.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel LisytsinFlag of Uzbekistan
Flag of Uzbekistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisytsin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan is ready to intensify constructive political dialogue with Russia, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhrom Aloev held inter-ministerial consultations via videoconference.
"The sides expressed their willingness to further intensify constructive political dialogue. The schedule of events between the parliaments, governments and economic structures of Uzbekistan and Russia was considered," the ministry said in a statement.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues of Uzbek-Russian relations of strategic partnership, the progress of implementation of agreements reached following the meetings of the leaders, and outlined plans for 2023, according to the ministry.
They also reached an agreement to continue cooperation within the framework of international institutions, the ministry added.
Particular attention at the consultations was paid to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала