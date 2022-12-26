https://sputniknews.com/20221226/sweden-has-no-concrete-evidence-on-nord-stream-incident-probe-says-counterintelligence-chief-1105804736.html

Sweden Has No Concrete Evidence on Nord Stream Incident Probe, Says Counterintelligence Chief

Sweden Has No Concrete Evidence on Nord Stream Incident Probe, Says Counterintelligence Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish counterintelligence chief Daniel Stenling said on Monday that the investigation related to the Nord Stream pipelines blast in... 26.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-26T21:14+0000

2022-12-26T21:14+0000

2022-12-26T21:14+0000

sweden

nord stream

nord stream

nord stream pipeline

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103821/18/1038211810_0:7:1600:907_1920x0_80_0_0_5ff9667ad661de944c2c9846a1388864.jpg

"We have no concrete evidence. But hopefully we will," Stenling told the New York Times. The counterintelligence chief announced the lack of evidence after the decision of the Swedish government to keep the probe's details secret reportedly prompted "speculations" of the Western states that Sweden had presumably solved the case and remained silent about the results, according to the newspaper. He added that the "entire investigation is unusual," as quoted by the newspaper. On September 26, fuel leaks were registered on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The causes of the incidents have not yet been established. The operator, Nord Stream AG, reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time frame for repair work. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union has also launched a probe into the incidents.

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden, nord stream, nord stream, nord stream pipeline