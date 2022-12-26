https://sputniknews.com/20221226/south-korea-confirms-first-case-of-brain-eating-amoeba-1105801573.html

South Korea Confirms First Case of 'Brain-Eating Amoeba'

South Korea Confirms First Case of 'Brain-Eating Amoeba'

South Korea has detected its first case of infection with the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, also called the "brain-eating amoeba".

2022-12-26T15:40+0000

2022-12-26T15:40+0000

2022-12-26T15:40+0000

world

amoeba

deadly amoeba

naegleria fowleri amoeba

south korea

disease

infection

brain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080602057_0:121:1921:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_2fbfa3eb5701d3394ed7352cff362f78.jpg

The patient was in Thailand for four months before returning to South Korea on December 10, where he died on December 21 after experiencing headache, fever, vomiting, speech dysfunction and other symptoms. The disease control agency will investigate the exact route of infection. The main infection pathway is through a human's contact with contaminated water. The Naegleria fowleri amoeba can cause a rare brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis and is usually fatal.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brain-eating amoeba, naegleria fowleri amoeba, south korea reports brain-eating amoeba, brain infection, deadly beain parasite