International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221226/russian-foreign-ministry-says-western-inaction-on-kosovo-breaches-un-resolution-1105803563.html
Russian Foreign Ministry: Western Inaction on Kosovo Breaches UN Resolution
Russian Foreign Ministry: Western Inaction on Kosovo Breaches UN Resolution
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman criticized the European Union and the United States on Monday for being in breach of the 1999 UN... 26.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-26T18:11+0000
2022-12-26T18:42+0000
world
serbia
kosovo
russia
eu
the united nations (un)
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104552278_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_ef0bd9f991319eed31216141a3ed982c.jpg
"NATO and EU contingents deployed to the area cannot and will not interfere in the events on the ground… condoning the escalation," Maria Zakharova said, referring to the standoff between peaceful protesters and Kosovo security forces. Zakharova said that the EU’s decision to ease travel to the bloc for Kosovo nationals and look into Kosovo's application for membership alongside demands from Brussels to remove barricades only encouraged the Kosovo authorities to crack down on people protesting arrests of ethnic Serbs. The UN Security Council's resolution provided a framework for the resolution of the conflict in Kosovo by authorizing the deployment of an international civilian and military presence. Zakharova said that tensions demonstrated that the West's departure from the existing regulations governing Kosovo had "only emboldened radicals in Pristina" and warned of a full-fledged conflict in the region, which Serbia sees as its territory. Five EU nations do not recognize Kosovo independence.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/kosovo-serbias-open-wound-1104552715.html
serbia
kosovo
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104552278_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a41e1086a746b45fa172982eb75c3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
why is eu silent on kosovo, eu inaction on kosovo, eu inaction on serbia, eu hypocrisy on kosovo, what is the problem with kosovo, is kosovo part of serbia, kosovo is serbia, russia stance on kosovo, what does russia think about kosovo,
why is eu silent on kosovo, eu inaction on kosovo, eu inaction on serbia, eu hypocrisy on kosovo, what is the problem with kosovo, is kosovo part of serbia, kosovo is serbia, russia stance on kosovo, what does russia think about kosovo,

Russian Foreign Ministry: Western Inaction on Kosovo Breaches UN Resolution

18:11 GMT 26.12.2022 (Updated: 18:42 GMT 26.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Marco Kuzhavic / Go to the mediabankSerbian flags on a street in Kosovska Mitrovica, where Kosovo Serbs are protesting against Pristina's actions in Kosovo.
Serbian flags on a street in Kosovska Mitrovica, where Kosovo Serbs are protesting against Pristina's actions in Kosovo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
© Sputnik / Marco Kuzhavic
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman criticized the European Union and the United States on Monday for being in breach of the 1999 UN resolution on Kosovo.
"NATO and EU contingents deployed to the area cannot and will not interfere in the events on the ground… condoning the escalation," Maria Zakharova said, referring to the standoff between peaceful protesters and Kosovo security forces.
Zakharova said that the EU’s decision to ease travel to the bloc for Kosovo nationals and look into Kosovo's application for membership alongside demands from Brussels to remove barricades only encouraged the Kosovo authorities to crack down on people protesting arrests of ethnic Serbs.
Serbian military and armored vehicles near the road between the village of Raska and the Jarinje checkpoint on the administrative line between central Serbia and northern Kosovo and Metohija. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2022
Sputnik Explains
Kosovo: Serbia's Open Wound
22 November, 14:00 GMT
The UN Security Council's resolution provided a framework for the resolution of the conflict in Kosovo by authorizing the deployment of an international civilian and military presence.
Zakharova said that tensions demonstrated that the West's departure from the existing regulations governing Kosovo had "only emboldened radicals in Pristina" and warned of a full-fledged conflict in the region, which Serbia sees as its territory. Five EU nations do not recognize Kosovo independence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала