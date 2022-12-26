https://sputniknews.com/20221226/russian-foreign-ministry-says-western-inaction-on-kosovo-breaches-un-resolution-1105803563.html
Russian Foreign Ministry: Western Inaction on Kosovo Breaches UN Resolution
Russian Foreign Ministry: Western Inaction on Kosovo Breaches UN Resolution
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman criticized the European Union and the United States on Monday for being in breach of the 1999 UN... 26.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-26T18:11+0000
2022-12-26T18:11+0000
2022-12-26T18:42+0000
world
serbia
kosovo
russia
eu
the united nations (un)
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104552278_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_ef0bd9f991319eed31216141a3ed982c.jpg
"NATO and EU contingents deployed to the area cannot and will not interfere in the events on the ground… condoning the escalation," Maria Zakharova said, referring to the standoff between peaceful protesters and Kosovo security forces. Zakharova said that the EU’s decision to ease travel to the bloc for Kosovo nationals and look into Kosovo's application for membership alongside demands from Brussels to remove barricades only encouraged the Kosovo authorities to crack down on people protesting arrests of ethnic Serbs. The UN Security Council's resolution provided a framework for the resolution of the conflict in Kosovo by authorizing the deployment of an international civilian and military presence. Zakharova said that tensions demonstrated that the West's departure from the existing regulations governing Kosovo had "only emboldened radicals in Pristina" and warned of a full-fledged conflict in the region, which Serbia sees as its territory. Five EU nations do not recognize Kosovo independence.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/kosovo-serbias-open-wound-1104552715.html
serbia
kosovo
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104552278_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a41e1086a746b45fa172982eb75c3f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
why is eu silent on kosovo, eu inaction on kosovo, eu inaction on serbia, eu hypocrisy on kosovo, what is the problem with kosovo, is kosovo part of serbia, kosovo is serbia, russia stance on kosovo, what does russia think about kosovo,
why is eu silent on kosovo, eu inaction on kosovo, eu inaction on serbia, eu hypocrisy on kosovo, what is the problem with kosovo, is kosovo part of serbia, kosovo is serbia, russia stance on kosovo, what does russia think about kosovo,
Russian Foreign Ministry: Western Inaction on Kosovo Breaches UN Resolution
18:11 GMT 26.12.2022 (Updated: 18:42 GMT 26.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman criticized the European Union and the United States on Monday for being in breach of the 1999 UN resolution on Kosovo.
"NATO and EU contingents deployed to the area cannot and will not interfere in the events on the ground… condoning the escalation," Maria Zakharova said, referring to the standoff between peaceful protesters and Kosovo security forces.
Zakharova said that the EU’s decision to ease travel to the bloc for Kosovo nationals and look into Kosovo's application for membership alongside demands from Brussels to remove barricades only encouraged the Kosovo authorities to crack down on people protesting arrests of ethnic Serbs.
The UN Security Council's resolution provided a framework for the resolution of the conflict in Kosovo by authorizing the deployment of an international civilian and military presence.
Zakharova said that tensions demonstrated that the West's departure from the existing regulations governing Kosovo had "only emboldened radicals in Pristina" and warned of a full-fledged conflict in the region, which Serbia sees as its territory. Five EU nations do not recognize Kosovo independence.