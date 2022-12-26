https://sputniknews.com/20221226/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-predicts-downfall-of-western-economic-leadership-1105799520.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Predicts Downfall of Western Economic Leadership

Lavrov said that many countries were disillusioned with the West after initially seeing the "instruments and mechanisms" at its disposal as promoting a global balance of interests.

Lavrov said that many countries were increasingly disillusioned with the West after initially seeing the "instruments and mechanisms" at its disposal as promoting a global balance of interests. Russia, in particular, came to distrust the West after the recent breakdown in bilateral ties. Lavrov argued that the Biden administration was bent on universalizing its vision of Western liberal democracy, as described by American political scientist Francis Fukuyama in his 1992 book, "The End of History and the Last Man."

