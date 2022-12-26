International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221226/russia-announces-plan-for-cashless-tourist-card--e-visa-revival-1105796054.html
Russia Announces Plan for Cashless 'Tourist Card' & E-Visa Revival
Russia Announces Plan for Cashless 'Tourist Card' & E-Visa Revival
Moscow is planning to create a tourist card for cashless payments for foreign citizens in Russia and relaunch the e-visa project.
2022-12-26T10:37+0000
2022-12-26T10:37+0000
russia
russia
tourism
visa
banking card
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104551/08/1045510849_0:164:3057:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_83b377e625486f83a093bcf4e440a6f4.jpg
In addition, the ministry will work on reviving the e-visa to make traveling to Russia more available and attractive to foreigners, he said. A short-term e-visa was supposed to start operating in Russia from January 1, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, the issuance of unified electronic visas was suspended until further notice by the Russian government. The unified electronic visa is currently single-entry. Its validity period is 60 days from the date of registration while the foreign citizen is permitted to stay in Russia for no more than 16 days from the date of entry.Initially, plans stipulated that unified e-visas for citizens of 52 countries would be accepted at at least 92 check points on the Russian border.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104551/08/1045510849_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7efe841649744a317e87036a5041f482.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia e-visa, tourist card in russia, tourism, e-visa for foreign tourists, how to get to russia, is do i need visa to travel to russia, would mu banking card work in russia, tourism to russia
russia e-visa, tourist card in russia, tourism, e-visa for foreign tourists, how to get to russia, is do i need visa to travel to russia, would mu banking card work in russia, tourism to russia

Russia Announces Plan for Cashless 'Tourist Card' & E-Visa Revival

10:37 GMT 26.12.2022
© Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov / Go to the mediabankA tourist takes pictures on Red Square, Moscow.
A tourist takes pictures on Red Square, Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
© Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Economy Ministry is planning to create a so-called tourist card for cashless payments for foreign citizens in Russia and relaunch the e-visa project to facilitate travel in Russia, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Monday.

"In order to increase it [incoming tourist flow], it is necessary... to create a Tourist Card, with which foreign citizens will be able to pay based on bank transfers," Reshetnikov said during a meeting with tourism industry representatives.

In addition, the ministry will work on reviving the e-visa to make traveling to Russia more available and attractive to foreigners, he said.
© Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov / Go to the mediabankExperts predict influx of foreign tourists to Russia
Experts predict influx of foreign tourists to Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
Experts predict influx of foreign tourists to Russia
© Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov
/
Go to the mediabank
A short-term e-visa was supposed to start operating in Russia from January 1, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, the issuance of unified electronic visas was suspended until further notice by the Russian government. The unified electronic visa is currently single-entry. Its validity period is 60 days from the date of registration while the foreign citizen is permitted to stay in Russia for no more than 16 days from the date of entry.
Initially, plans stipulated that unified e-visas for citizens of 52 countries would be accepted at at least 92 check points on the Russian border.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала