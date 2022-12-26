https://sputniknews.com/20221226/russia-announces-plan-for-cashless-tourist-card--e-visa-revival-1105796054.html
Russia Announces Plan for Cashless 'Tourist Card' & E-Visa Revival
Russia Announces Plan for Cashless 'Tourist Card' & E-Visa Revival
Moscow is planning to create a tourist card for cashless payments for foreign citizens in Russia and relaunch the e-visa project.
2022-12-26T10:37+0000
2022-12-26T10:37+0000
2022-12-26T10:37+0000
russia
russia
tourism
visa
banking card
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104551/08/1045510849_0:164:3057:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_83b377e625486f83a093bcf4e440a6f4.jpg
In addition, the ministry will work on reviving the e-visa to make traveling to Russia more available and attractive to foreigners, he said. A short-term e-visa was supposed to start operating in Russia from January 1, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, the issuance of unified electronic visas was suspended until further notice by the Russian government. The unified electronic visa is currently single-entry. Its validity period is 60 days from the date of registration while the foreign citizen is permitted to stay in Russia for no more than 16 days from the date of entry.Initially, plans stipulated that unified e-visas for citizens of 52 countries would be accepted at at least 92 check points on the Russian border.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104551/08/1045510849_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7efe841649744a317e87036a5041f482.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia e-visa, tourist card in russia, tourism, e-visa for foreign tourists, how to get to russia, is do i need visa to travel to russia, would mu banking card work in russia, tourism to russia
russia e-visa, tourist card in russia, tourism, e-visa for foreign tourists, how to get to russia, is do i need visa to travel to russia, would mu banking card work in russia, tourism to russia
Russia Announces Plan for Cashless 'Tourist Card' & E-Visa Revival
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Economy Ministry is planning to create a so-called tourist card for cashless payments for foreign citizens in Russia and relaunch the e-visa project to facilitate travel in Russia, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Monday.
"In order to increase it [incoming tourist flow], it is necessary... to create a Tourist Card, with which foreign citizens will be able to pay based on bank transfers," Reshetnikov said during a meeting with tourism industry representatives.
In addition, the ministry will work on reviving the e-visa to make traveling to Russia more available and attractive to foreigners, he said.
A short-term e-visa
was supposed to start operating in Russia from January 1, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, the issuance of unified electronic visas was suspended until further notice by the Russian government. The unified electronic visa is currently single-entry. Its validity period is 60 days from the date of registration while the foreign citizen is permitted to stay in Russia for no more than 16 days from the date of entry.
Initially, plans stipulated that unified e-visas
for citizens of 52 countries would be accepted at at least 92 check points on the Russian border.