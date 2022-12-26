https://sputniknews.com/20221226/russia-announces-plan-for-cashless-tourist-card--e-visa-revival-1105796054.html

Russia Announces Plan for Cashless 'Tourist Card' & E-Visa Revival

Moscow is planning to create a tourist card for cashless payments for foreign citizens in Russia and relaunch the e-visa project.

In addition, the ministry will work on reviving the e-visa to make traveling to Russia more available and attractive to foreigners, he said. A short-term e-visa was supposed to start operating in Russia from January 1, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, the issuance of unified electronic visas was suspended until further notice by the Russian government. The unified electronic visa is currently single-entry. Its validity period is 60 days from the date of registration while the foreign citizen is permitted to stay in Russia for no more than 16 days from the date of entry.Initially, plans stipulated that unified e-visas for citizens of 52 countries would be accepted at at least 92 check points on the Russian border.

