Over 50 People Poisoned After Train Carrying Ammonia Derailed in Serbia - Authorities
MOSCOW, December 26 (Sputnik) - A train carrying ammonia derailed on Sunday in the city of Pirot in southeastern Serbia, leading to the poisoning of more than 50 people, the city's mayor Vladan Vasic said.
"The ammonia leak caused 51 cases of poisoning," Vasic said during a press conference, as quoted by the Agence France-Presse.
According to the mayor, seven people were hospitalized.
A major highway was closed down on Christmas and several cars crashed in the city due to low visibility caused by the leak.
Earlier in the day, the Serbian Interior Ministry said the train derailed in the evening, causing a leak of ammonia and a large amount of gas released into the atmosphere, urging local residents not to leave their homes.