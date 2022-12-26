https://sputniknews.com/20221226/iranian-foreign-ministry-calls-ukrainian-threats-irresponsible-warns-of-consequences-1105795645.html

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Threats Irresponsible, Warns of Consequences

Tehran considers Kiev's threatening rhetoric on alleged drone supplies to Russia irresponsible and warns of consequences

Last week, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the West should turn away from sanctions against Iran that "are not working" and start arresting people and destroying plants responsible for alleged drone supplies to Russia. The comments sparked a reaction from Tehran.The spokesman also noted that the Ukrainian government would be responsible for the political and legal consequences of such rhetoric. Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that allegations about drone sales were viralized by US media.

