25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Threats Irresponsible, Warns of Consequences
Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Threats Irresponsible, Warns of Consequences
Tehran considers Kiev's threatening rhetoric on alleged drone supplies to Russia irresponsible and warns of consequences
Last week, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the West should turn away from sanctions against Iran that "are not working" and start arresting people and destroying plants responsible for alleged drone supplies to Russia. The comments sparked a reaction from Tehran.The spokesman also noted that the Ukrainian government would be responsible for the political and legal consequences of such rhetoric. Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that allegations about drone sales were viralized by US media.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukrainian Threats Irresponsible, Warns of Consequences

10:40 GMT 26.12.2022
© Tasnim News AgencyIran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.
© Tasnim News Agency
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran considers Kiev's threatening rhetoric on alleged drone supplies to Russia irresponsible, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, adding that Iran is not involved in the Ukrainian conflict.
Last week, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the West should turn away from sanctions against Iran that "are not working" and start arresting people and destroying plants responsible for alleged drone supplies to Russia.
The comments sparked a reaction from Tehran.
"We reject the accusations of the Ukrainian leadership... We do not take part in the Ukrainian conflict and are ready to help resolve the crisis and establish peace in this country… We consider threatening rhetoric irresponsible from whichever body it originates," Kanaani said during a press conference.
The spokesman also noted that the Ukrainian government would be responsible for the political and legal consequences of such rhetoric.
Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that allegations about drone sales were viralized by US media.
