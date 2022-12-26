https://sputniknews.com/20221226/how-big-is-the-us-defense-budget-1105802572.html
How Big is the US Defense Budget?
The US military budget surpasses that of several other world's top military powers, including Russia, China and India.
It turns out, however, that the US military budget is not simply big, but enormous, with Washington's military spending surpassing that of all of the other top military powers combined.Never mind the question of how exactly this money is spent and how efficient this spending is, take a look at how the US defense budget compares to the defense budgets of nations such as China, Russia, India and Japan.
The United States military is not only one of the most powerful in the world but is also the most expensive, with tens of billions of dollars being spent annually to maintain the US war machine.
It turns out, however, that the US military budget is not simply big, but enormous, with Washington’s military spending surpassing that of all of the other top military powers combined.
Never mind the question of how exactly this money is spent and how efficient this spending is, take a look at how the US defense budget compares to the defense budgets of nations such as China, Russia, India and Japan.