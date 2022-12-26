https://sputniknews.com/20221226/how-big-is-the-us-defense-budget-1105802572.html

How Big is the US Defense Budget?

The US military budget surpasses that of several other world's top military powers, including Russia, China and India.

It turns out, however, that the US military budget is not simply big, but enormous, with Washington’s military spending surpassing that of all of the other top military powers combined.Never mind the question of how exactly this money is spent and how efficient this spending is, take a look at how the US defense budget compares to the defense budgets of nations such as China, Russia, India and Japan.

