US Winter Storm Causes Biggest Drop in Country's Gas Production in 10 Years, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Natural gas production in the United States had its biggest one-day drop in over a decade on December 23 due to a heavy snow storm across... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

US gas production plunged by some 10 billion cubic feet, or 10%, on Friday compared with Thursday as liquid froze in pipes and wells had to close in major producing areas, including Texas, reports said. At the same time, domestic demand for gas has increased to the highest levels since 2019, which aggravates the already difficult situation with energy supplies, according to the reports. US media reported that at least 28 people have already died due to inclement weather, extreme cold, wind and heavy snow, and the storm is forecast to continue through entire Christmas day. According to the PowerOutage service, there are still over 180,000 US households and businesses without power since the storm damaged power lines.

