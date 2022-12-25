https://sputniknews.com/20221225/sleeper-in-the-bog-ancient-skeleton-found-in-denmark-might-have-been-victim-of-ritual-sacrifice-1105776739.html

Sleeper in the Bog: Ancient Skeleton Found in Denmark Might Have Been Victim of Ritual Sacrifice

Scientists believe that the bones belong to a victim of ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago. 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient body in Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen, Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, were excavating at the site of a planned housing development when one of them noticed a femur sticking out of the mud. After that they were able to retrieve nearly all the bones from both legs, a pelvis, and a jaw.Scientists were able to conclude that they had found a so-called “bog body,” a typically male body found in swamps all across Europe. Despite no direct evidence, archaeologists believe that they found the remains of human sacrifice. Bogs played an important role in the life of Northern Europe because of the resources they provided. What is even more important, the bogs were believed to be a portal between our world and the world of the gods.The discovered body likely was an offering to the gods. Scientists estimate that the sacrifice occurred between 4,300 BCE and 600 BCE – or between the Neolithic and Iron Ages. The researchers were also able to unearth a flint axe, animal bones and ceramics near the site of the burial. They believe that these findings were also a part of religious ritual.Bog bodies are often found nearly intact since the acidic, oxygen-deficient environment makes it difficult for bacteria to survive.

