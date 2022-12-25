https://sputniknews.com/20221225/russian-nuclear-corporation-rosatom-implements-measures-to-improve-safety-at-znpp---ceo-1105789448.html
Russian Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Implements Measures to Improve Safety at ZNPP - CEO
"We have taken a number of measures to improve the safety of the [Zaporizhzhia] nuclear plant," Likhachev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. According to Likhachev, Rosatom is now dealing with the heat supply of the ZNPP. Likhachev also said that Russian and Ukrainian specialists are working together to ensure the safety of the site. On December 17, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporizhzhia regional government, said that a protective dome is now being mounted over the nuclear waste storage at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to shield it from shell fragments and improvised explosive devices carried by drones. Located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March and has since been attacked repeatedly, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has taken a number of measures to improve the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.
"We have taken a number of measures to improve the safety of the [Zaporizhzhia] nuclear plant," Likhachev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.
According to Likhachev, Rosatom is now dealing with the heat supply of the ZNPP.
"Now we are dealing with the heat supply [of the ZNPP], ensuring its steady state and heat supply to Enerhodar, the city of Ukrainian nuclear workers, which was also very badly affected," the Rosatom head added.
Likhachev also said that Russian and Ukrainian specialists are working together to ensure the safety of the site.
"Together we are providing security now. It's not easy, because the line of separation of the military contingents is literally a few kilometers away. And the physical threats have not yet been eliminated. Nevertheless, not a single incident has been allowed at the station," Likhachev added.
On December 17, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporizhzhia regional government, said that a protective dome is now being mounted over the nuclear waste storage at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to shield it from shell fragments and improvised explosive devices carried by drones.
Located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March and has since been attacked repeatedly, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.