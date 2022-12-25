https://sputniknews.com/20221225/russian-nuclear-corporation-rosatom-implements-measures-to-improve-safety-at-znpp---ceo-1105789448.html

Russian Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Implements Measures to Improve Safety at ZNPP - CEO

Russian Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Implements Measures to Improve Safety at ZNPP - CEO

"We have taken a number of measures to improve the safety of the [Zaporizhzhia] nuclear plant," Likhachev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. According to Likhachev, Rosatom is now dealing with the heat supply of the ZNPP. Likhachev also said that Russian and Ukrainian specialists are working together to ensure the safety of the site. On December 17, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporizhzhia regional government, said that a protective dome is now being mounted over the nuclear waste storage at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to shield it from shell fragments and improvised explosive devices carried by drones. Located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March and has since been attacked repeatedly, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

