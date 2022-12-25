https://sputniknews.com/20221225/nigerias-central-bank-raises-criticized-cash-withdrawal-limits-1105787211.html

Nigeria's Central Bank Raises Criticized Cash Withdrawal Limits

Nigeria's Central Bank Raises Criticized Cash Withdrawal Limits

The bank launched new banknotes in a bid to curb counterfeiting in November. Later, the bank announced a new cash policy that limited withdrawals to 100,000... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-25T15:53+0000

2022-12-25T15:53+0000

2022-12-25T15:53+0000

africa

nigeria

cash

bank

currency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/19/1105787065_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa225b55151dfdc8364ba335c3a87de4.jpg

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has decided to rollback its recently-announced monetary policy that restricted personal cash withdrawals to 100,000 naira ($225) per week instead of 2.5 million naira ($5,638) and corporate withdrawals to 500,000 naira ($1125), announcing new withdraw limits this week. The policy had drawn harsh criticism and outcry from the public.The newly announced limits, which are set to apply from January 9, 2023, are five times higher for individuals and ten times higher for corporations in comparison with the earlier restrictions.Under the adjustment, individuals will now be able to withdraw $1,125, while the limit for corporations will be $11,000 per week.The bank had previously argued that withdrawal limits were introduced in order to rein in excess funds, promote electronic payments and discourage cash ransom payments to kidnappers.The Central Bank’s policy was met with harsh criticism, with the Nigerian National Assembly calling on CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to testify and explain the details of the new measures. Critics said that such a policy could choke millions of Nigerians, including small businesses.In November, the Nigerian Central Bank launched new banknotes in a bid to curb counterfeiting and force excess cash back into the banking system.

africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

nigerian central bank, naira currency, naira exchange, how much can you withdraw in cash in nigeria, nigeria currency policy, what is the currency in nigeria, cash withdrawal in nigeria,