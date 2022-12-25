https://sputniknews.com/20221225/medvedev-says-russia-will-do-everything-to-prevent-third-world-war-nuclear-disaster-1105788810.html

Medvedev Says Russia Will Do Everything to Prevent Third World War, Nuclear Disaster

Medvedev Says Russia Will Do Everything to Prevent Third World War, Nuclear Disaster

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Russia would do everything to prevent the third world war and a

On December 3, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the future security architecture of Europe after a peaceful settlement in Ukraine should include security guarantees for Russia.The politician went on to say that Russia had "nothing" to negotiate with the West because trust has been undermined and the events, which took place in 2022, eliminated an opportunity to hold a trust-based dialogue. Medvedev added that NATO's attempts to expand eastwards were "preparations for waging a war with Russia." Earlier in December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow was still ready to return to discussions on security guarantees if the West was interested. Russia referred its proposals on security guarantees to the United States and other NATO countries in December 2021. The document included guarantees that NATO would not further expand to the east, mainly referring to Ukraine's potential accession, and provisions on the non-deployment of offensive weapons, including nuclear ones. The US and NATO countries said Russian demands concerning the alliance's expansion could not be met as the bloc was committed to its open-door policy.

