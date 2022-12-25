https://sputniknews.com/20221225/irans-irgc-says-arrested-7-leaders-of-group-linked-with-uk-intelligence-1105787379.html

Iran's IRGC Says Arrested 7 Leaders of Group Linked With UK Intelligence

Iran's IRGC Says Arrested 7 Leaders of Group Linked With UK Intelligence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it identified and arrested seven leaders of a group allegedly involved in... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-25T16:32+0000

2022-12-25T16:32+0000

2022-12-25T16:32+0000

world

middle east

iran

irgc

protests

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107395/05/1073950529_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_5d5ea007822d19fcbcd5e1fa018d7946.jpg

"An organized group called Zagros, which was led by agents from the UK and created a team of active counterrevolutionary elements inside and outside the country to lead subversive activities, especially during recent protests, has been identified as a result of a successful operation," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Iranian media.The IRGC noted that it arrested seven leaders of the group in the province of Kerman and identified their contacts with foreign agents. Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the controversial morality police of Amini's death, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning. Protests turned violent in their 2.5-month course, with rioters attacking clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures. In addition, two terrorist attacks took place in the country in late October and early November, with attackers shelling groups of civilians and police officers. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people suspected of having been recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran arrests uk intelligence group leaders, foreign influence in iran, uk intelligence group in iran, irgc, mahsa amini protests in iran, why are there protests in iran, foreign meddling in iran protests,