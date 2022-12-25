https://sputniknews.com/20221225/iran-ready-to-assist-afghan-girls-women-in-receiving-higher-education-1105787660.html
Iran Ready to Assist Afghan Girls, Women in Receiving Higher Education
Iran Ready to Assist Afghan Girls, Women in Receiving Higher Education
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian authorities expressed their readiness to assist Afghan girls and women in receiving university degree after the Taliban (under... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-25T16:44+0000
2022-12-25T16:44+0000
2022-12-25T16:44+0000
world
iran
middle east
taliban
afghanistan
education
women's rights
women
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/19/1105787513_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_09589f47caa844f1dbeea239336d90e6.jpg
On Tuesday, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban* government ordered the suspension of girls' education in private and public higher education institutions. The ban has been harshly criticized by international organizations and global leaders. On Saturday, Afghan media reported that the Taliban government ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees until further notice. The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and has so far failed to remedy the deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. The Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have organized several protests in some cities, calling for their rights to be respected.*The Taliban is an organization under UN sanctions for terrorism
iran
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/19/1105787513_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bfe3140adeb6d0fd249d756bb86115b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
higher education for women in afghanistan, iran assistance to afghan women, women's rights in afghanistan, why taliban banned education for women, human rights violations in afghanistan, women rights violations in afghanistan,
higher education for women in afghanistan, iran assistance to afghan women, women's rights in afghanistan, why taliban banned education for women, human rights violations in afghanistan, women rights violations in afghanistan,
Iran Ready to Assist Afghan Girls, Women in Receiving Higher Education
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian authorities expressed their readiness to assist Afghan girls and women in receiving university degree after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) banned it in Afghanistan, Iranian Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Ensiye Khazali said on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban* government ordered the suspension of girls' education in private and public higher education institutions. The ban has been harshly criticized by international organizations and global leaders.
"At the meeting that we held on the sidelines of the last gathering of the women's committee, its chief thanked and highly appreciated the support provided by the Iranian government to female Afghan refugees. The Islamic Republic [Iran] is ready to promote the education of Afghan women at different stages of university education," Khazali tweeted.
On Saturday, Afghan media reported that the Taliban government ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees until further notice.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and has so far failed to remedy the deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. The Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have organized several protests in some cities, calling for their rights to be respected.
*The Taliban is an organization under UN sanctions for terrorism