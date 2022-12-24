https://sputniknews.com/20221224/world-bank-green-lights-311-million-for-electricity-generation-in-west-africa---1105770261.html

World Bank Green-Lights $311 Million for Electricity Generation in West Africa

The World Bank has approved $311 million in International Development Association financing to facilitate the enhancement of grid-connected renewable energy generation in West Africa

The World Bank has approved $311 million in International Development Association financing to facilitate the enhancement of grid-connected renewable energy generation in West Africa. The new initiative has been coined the Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE). According to the World Bank, the beneficiaries of the financing include Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Togo. The project provides a $20 million grant aimed at boosting local power trade and reinforcing the institutional and technical aspects at the West Africa Power Pool. The funds will be directed to the installation and operation of almost 106 megawatts of solar photovoltaic panels with battery energy and storage systems, 41 megawatts of the expansion of hydroelectric capacity, and will facilitate electricity distribution across the region. The project is particularly designed to resolve West Africa's glaring energy issues as the region has one of the lowest electrification rates and experiences extremely high prices for electricity. Moreover, increasing oil prices have added further financial pressure on utility companies. The World Bank highlighted that the countries are on the brink of an acute power supply crisis, which subsequently may affect their economic performance.According to the World Bank Director for Regional Integration for Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Northern Africa Boutheina Guermazi, apart from improving the reliability of the region's electricity supply, the project is expected to promote regional integration. The World Bank noted that the new project is part of the organization's efforts to address the energy crisis in West Africa and promote renewable energy generation in the region.

