Why Does Biden Have Money For War But Not For Workers?

By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives. Stay tuned to by any means necessary five days a week here on Radio Sputnik.
Proud Boys Leaders On Trial For Seditious Conspiracy, New Sanctions On Iranian Officials, France Football Players Receive Racist Abuse.
by any means necessary
Proud Boys Leaders On Trial For Seditious Conspiracy, New Sanctions On Iranian Officials, France Football Players Receive Racist Abuse.
05:04 GMT 24.12.2022
By Any Means Necessary
Proud Boys Leaders On Trial For Seditious Conspiracy, New Sanctions On Iranian Officials, France Football Players Receive Racist Abuse.
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the beginning of the trial of leading members of the Proud Boys on charges including seditious conspiracy that stem from their activities during the January 6th attack on the Capitol, how this connects to the recently released January 6th Committee report, and how people in movements for justice must prepare to resist the actions of the Proud Boys and other right-wing groups.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss a new round of sanctions imposed on Iranian officials and organizations by the US in response to executions related to riots, the misinformation about these executions and the riots being peddled by western corporate media and why the distinction between protests and riots is necessary, and how the western corporate media is presenting a false picture of free speech and the judicial system in Iran.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss racist abuse suffered by Black French soccer players after France’s loss in the World Cup final, the long record of racism and racist abuse suffered by Black players in European football clubs, and an arbitration court’s ending of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s suspension, which was instituted following allegations of sexual assault, and what his future may hold.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress and why his attempts to compare the conflict in Ukraine with the Second World War obfuscate the true dimensions of the conflict; the struggle of railroad workers in fighting for more time off and how their struggle reflects the broader labor struggle, and a new report detailing the growth of the profits of the top one percent.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
