Weekly News Wrap; Zelensky in DC; Iran Nuclear Deal Dead; FBI Controlled Twitter

2022-12-24T04:55+0000

2022-12-24T04:55+0000

2022-12-24T08:58+0000

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important news story from the week. Europeans are suffering from extreme energy shortages that are causing them to live a life of existential misery. Also, US life expectancy is falling and the world is wondering whether Russia and China have a formal defense agreement.Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to wrap up the important news story from the week. Congress is making a number of moves that will hurt the working class. Also, developing nations may be facing a debt bubble.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to wrap up the important news story from the week. Our life expectancy has fallen suddenly and precipitously. Also, Americans are questioning military spending as domestic economic pain increases.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to wrap up the important news story from the week. Democratic lawmakers are pushing back against free speech advocates who are questioning big tech's relationship with the national security state. Also, we discuss the result of the White House Africa Summit.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports,"come together to wrap up the important news story from the week. The Pentagon heaps praise on a retiring CNN journalist and thanks her for her service to their cause. Also, we discuss the rules-based order and the GOP push for further confrontation with China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

