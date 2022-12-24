https://sputniknews.com/20221224/videos-at-least-eight-dead-after-tanker-explosion-near-johannesburg-south-africa-1105754570.html

Videos: At Least Eight Dead After Tanker Explodes Near Johannesburg

A fuel tanker truck exploded near a bridge in Boksburg, a small city west of Johannesburg, South Africa, killing at least eight people, injuring scores more, reports say.

A fuel tanker has exploded near a bridge in Boksburg, a small city west of Johannesburg, South Africa, killing at least eight people and injuring scores more. Witnesses described a "big fire involving a gas truck and four cars".The blast destroyed the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial Hospital also demolishing two houses and several cars."Reports from the scene are that a tanker carrying L.P gas caught fire following a collision which led to it exploding... Ten people suffered fatal injuries. Several others were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate," Emer-G-Med, an ambulance service operating in Boksburg, said.The truck caught fire while stuck under a low bridge. An investigation is underway, said emergency services spokesman William Ntladi.Reports indicate that a total of at least 27 people have been injured in the incident. Several houses and a hospital in neighboring areas were also affected by the explosion.

