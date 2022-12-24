https://sputniknews.com/20221224/togos-president-undertakes-military-reshuffle-amid-rising-insecurity-in-west-africa-1105757432.html

Togo's President Undertakes Military Reshuffle Amid Rising Insecurity in West Africa

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe will supervise the country's armed forces as part of a major military reshuffle due to increasing security threats.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe will supervise the country's armed forces as part of a major military reshuffle, according to a decree announced on national TV.Under the presidential decree, the Ministry of Armed Forces will be incorporated into the presidency, becoming accountable directly to the administration. The president has likewise sacked the country’s Armed Forces Minister Marguerite Essossimna Gnakade who has been "called to other duties." Likewise, Tassounti Djato, former chief of staff to the air force, has been promoted to general and appointed chief of staff to the armed forces.The decrees didn't provide any specific reasons for the military reshuffle. However, the decisions come amid growing insecurity with terrorist groups intensifying their activity in the northern part of Togo. Until last year, the security situation in the country had been relatively stable, but since November 2021, Togo was reportedly hit by five terrorist attacks, including two deadly assaults, which took place in the northern part of the country in territory plagued by jihadist raids from across the border in Burkina Faso.According to the Togolese government, over 4,000 people have been displaced in 2022 in the country's north as the security climate in neighboring Burkina Faso significantly deteriorated.To cope with major security issues, West African nations have recently agreed to create a regional peacekeeping force to ensure stability, peace and security in the region. The activities of terrorist groups, such as attacks as well as drug and illicit arms trafficking, undermine stability across the whole region, hampering its socio-economic development.

