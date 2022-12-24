Russia Hopes Moldova-Transnistria Gas Deal Will Help Bring Positions Closer, Deputy FM Says

International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed hope on Saturday that the agreement between Moldova and the breakaway republic of Transnistria on gas will contribute to the convergence of positions on other issues.

"As far as we understand, this was a mutually beneficial agreement. If the realization of this algorithm suits both parties, then we can only welcome this. We hope that this will contribute to the convergence of their positions on other issues as well," Galuzin told Sputnik.

Under the agreement, Kishinev exchanges all Russia-supplied gas for electricity from Tiraspol, while supporting domestic gas demand with reserves.
Transnistria, where 60% of residents are ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova, driven by nationalism, would merge with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory not controlled by Kishinev.
On December 1, Moldova extended a state of emergency in the country for another 60 days due to gas shortages and a sharp rise in the prices of energy resources. At the same time, Kishinev resumed purchasing electricity from Transnistria’s Cuciurgan power station, after a suspension of commercial relations in November.
