Russia Hopes Moldova-Transnistria Gas Deal Will Help Bring Positions Closer, Deputy FM Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed hope on Saturday that the agreement between Moldova and the breakaway republic of... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

energy crisis in europe

moldova

transnistria

gas

electricity

russia

Under the agreement, Kishinev exchanges all Russia-supplied gas for electricity from Tiraspol, while supporting domestic gas demand with reserves. Transnistria, where 60% of residents are ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova, driven by nationalism, would merge with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory not controlled by Kishinev.On December 1, Moldova extended a state of emergency in the country for another 60 days due to gas shortages and a sharp rise in the prices of energy resources. At the same time, Kishinev resumed purchasing electricity from Transnistria’s Cuciurgan power station, after a suspension of commercial relations in November.

moldova

transnistria

russia

