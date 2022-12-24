https://sputniknews.com/20221224/libyas-haftar-declares-final-opportunity-to-draw-up-electoral-roadmap-1105769886.html

Libya's Haftar Declares 'Final Opportunity' to Draw up Electoral Roadmap

The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) located in the country's east, Khalifa Haftar, declared on Saturday that there was "a final opportunity" to create an electoral roadmap to solve the political crisis in the country, local media reported.Apart from that, Haftar, apparently addressing the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, the country's West, emphasized the need for "equitable distribution of oil revenues without marginalization."The LNA commander asserted that the country's unity is seen as a "red line," as his movement does not "allow encroachment on it, and Libya is still one and indivisible.”The militia commander spoke to Libyans in Benghazi, the country's second-largest city and the base of his army on the 71st anniversary of Libya's independence. Earlier this week, the Libyan Presidential Council spokeswoman Najwa Wahiba announced a preliminary meeting to be conducted in January in preparation for the country's first national reconciliation forum. The Supreme National Commission for National Reconciliation was established in April 2021, with the goal of national reconciliation to bring all Libyans together and put the past behind them. All political and social groups will participate in the forum, according to Wahiba, and "will offer their recommendations and solutions to achieve reconciliation through the activities of specialized committees." It will be preceded by a planning conference early in the following month.Since the 2011 NATO-backed rebellion that toppled Muammar Gaddafi and the country's breakup in 2014 during the civil war, Haftar launched an effort to seize Tripoli that lasted 14 months but was repulsed by the internationally recognized government. As its political impasse worsens, some experts fear that Libya runs the possibility of re-entering civil war as politicians obstruct election-related development and military officials threaten to use force.Following a ceasefire in 2020, the warring eastern and western sides agreed to hold elections on December 24, 2021, and a new unity administration was established with the goal of bringing the separated national institutions back together. However, the procedure failed.

