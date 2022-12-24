https://sputniknews.com/20221224/kurdish-protesters-run-amok-in-paris-following-deadly-shooting-on-friday---videos-1105766289.html

Kurdish Protesters Run Amok in Paris Following Deadly Shooting on Friday - Videos

Several French police officers got injured during clashes with protesters who vandalized bus stops and overturned cars. 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

A rally organized by local Kurds in Paris on Saturday has turned violent, with local authorities resorting to the use of tear gas in an attempt to contain the situation.The rally was staged following the deadly shooting on Friday when a 69-year-old French man opened fire near a Kurdish cultural centers in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.Videos from the scene show the rally devolving into a riot, with 12 police officers ending up being injured as law enforcement clashed with protesters.On Saturday, thousands of Kurds have taken to the streets in the French capital to protest the shooting that claimed the lives of three Kurdish activists, apparently regarding the deadly incident as a terrorist attack aimed at the local Kurdish community.The protesters went on to wreak havoc in the streets, smashing bus stops, overturning cars and torching trash cans. The protesters also chanted anti-Turkish slogans, apparently suspecting that Ankara may be behind the shooting.

