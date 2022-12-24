International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221224/kurdish-protesters-run-amok-in-paris-following-deadly-shooting-on-friday---videos-1105766289.html
Kurdish Protesters Run Amok in Paris Following Deadly Shooting on Friday - Videos
Kurdish Protesters Run Amok in Paris Following Deadly Shooting on Friday - Videos
Several French police officers got injured during clashes with protesters who vandalized bus stops and overturned cars. 24.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-24T13:59+0000
2022-12-24T14:02+0000
world
paris
kurds
protests
clashes
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105767757_0:26:925:546_1920x0_80_0_0_ac21dc8797c194566185b58c0c34488a.jpg
A rally organized by local Kurds in Paris on Saturday has turned violent, with local authorities resorting to the use of tear gas in an attempt to contain the situation.The rally was staged following the deadly shooting on Friday when a 69-year-old French man opened fire near a Kurdish cultural centers in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.Videos from the scene show the rally devolving into a riot, with 12 police officers ending up being injured as law enforcement clashed with protesters.On Saturday, thousands of Kurds have taken to the streets in the French capital to protest the shooting that claimed the lives of three Kurdish activists, apparently regarding the deadly incident as a terrorist attack aimed at the local Kurdish community.The protesters went on to wreak havoc in the streets, smashing bus stops, overturning cars and torching trash cans. The protesters also chanted anti-Turkish slogans, apparently suspecting that Ankara may be behind the shooting.
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105767757_81:0:844:572_1920x0_80_0_0_b9d7a55d1a08067dc2f0945fd11af64e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
paris, kurds, protests, clashes, video
paris, kurds, protests, clashes, video

Kurdish Protesters Run Amok in Paris Following Deadly Shooting on Friday - Videos

13:59 GMT 24.12.2022 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 24.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Poloyko / Go to the mediabankKurdish community rally in Paris, December 23, 2022
Kurdish community rally in Paris, December 23, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Poloyko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Several French police officers got injured during clashes with protesters who vandalized bus stops and overturned cars.
A rally organized by local Kurds in Paris on Saturday has turned violent, with local authorities resorting to the use of tear gas in an attempt to contain the situation.
The rally was staged following the deadly shooting on Friday when a 69-year-old French man opened fire near a Kurdish cultural centers in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.
Videos from the scene show the rally devolving into a riot, with 12 police officers ending up being injured as law enforcement clashed with protesters.
On Saturday, thousands of Kurds have taken to the streets in the French capital to protest the shooting that claimed the lives of three Kurdish activists, apparently regarding the deadly incident as a terrorist attack aimed at the local Kurdish community.
The protesters went on to wreak havoc in the streets, smashing bus stops, overturning cars and torching trash cans. The protesters also chanted anti-Turkish slogans, apparently suspecting that Ankara may be behind the shooting.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала