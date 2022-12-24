https://sputniknews.com/20221224/death-toll-from-nursing-home-fire-in-russias-kemerovo-rises-to-20---emergency-services-1105741920.html

Death Toll From Nursing Home Fire in Russia’s Kemerovo Rises to 20 - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 20 people died as a result of a fire that erupted at a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo, the press service...

"According to the latest data, 20 people were killed," the emergency services said. A spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the fire at the nursing home in Kemerovo was contained at 23:39 local time on Friday (16:39 GMT). Earlier, emergency services told Sputnik that the death toll stood at 13, and that the retirement home was illegal. Regional health authorities told Sputnik that two people were in serious condition following the fire, while a total of six people received medical care. Kemerovo Region Governor Sergey Tsivilev said on Telegram that all regional nursing homes, particularly private ones, will be checked in the coming week. The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case after the fire in Kemerovo.

